OL Brandon Fusco Looks to 'Reestablish' his Career in San Francisco

In addition to Fusco, the 49ers invested in veteran free agents Garry Gilliam and Tim Barnes this offseason. Following the draft, San Francisco also brought in undrafted free agents John Flynn and Darrell Williams Jr.

In the first weeks of training camp, Fusco has competed with veteran Zane Beadles and 2016 first-round pick Joshua Garnett a left guard. Following a knee injury to Garnett that will keep him out of rotation for atleast a month, Fusco finds himself starting at right guard in the preseason opener.

"I think we've got a bunch of guys on this team who are willing to work," Fusco said. "I think we're on the right track and doing what Kyle (Shanahan) is asking us to do."

Last season, Shanahan's offense ranked top five in every notable stat category with the Atlanta Falcons. Much of that credit is due to his offensive line that ranked sixth in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Shanahan, who refers to Fusco as "reliable", seems comfortable with the veteran at right guard. A fresh start in San Francisco may be what it takes Fusco to return to his 2012 form.

"Kyle pushes us and expects excellence," Fusco added. "I think as a player, it makes me want to play hard for him. He's a guy that I respect a lot already. I want to give him my best effort.