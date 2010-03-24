Offseason Q&A with Reggie Smith

Q: Beyond the instruction you get from your defensive back coaches, what have the veteran defensive backs on the 49ers roster specifically told you that's helped your career develop?**

A: Really all of the older guys have helped me out a whole lot. The safeties especially helped me, guys like Michael Lewis and Dashon Goldson have helped me a lot. They know the defense even better than I do from their time in the system. I've really picked up on some of the tricks of each of the coverages and that's going to help me out a lot.

Q: In your time away from 49ers headquarters, how were you challenging yourself to get better?

A: I was at home working out with a couple of guys that went to my high school. They're doing well in the Canadian League (CFL) and we worked out and challenged each other. We were running routes against each other and stuff like that. That helped out a lot. And I've been getting stronger. I've put on about six pounds since I've been gone. I'm really just trying to get bigger for the season.

Q: What are your main goals in coming to the 49ers offseason conditioning program?A: Work out, talk with my coaches and I've been in the books a lot too. I took a lot of CDs home over the offseason and studied so I'll be more mentally sound. I think my athleticism is right where it needs to be, I just need to focus on the mental side of the game at times.