Offense Doesn't Want to be Spread Too Thin

But for the second consecutive week, the team will have a new starter at a tackle position. Last week it was Adam Snyder returning to the starting lineup at right tackle for Tony Pashos, who is out for the season with a fractured scapula. This week it will be Barry Sims stepping into the spot occupied by left tackle Joe Staley, who will miss the next six weeks with a right knee sprain.

"Continuity is a huge thing for an offensive line," Snyder explained. "We've had some bumps in the road, but I think we stepped up and played well last weekend, we just have to continue to do that for the next nine games and hopefully longer than that."

Singletary has been adamant in recent weeks that the play of his offensive line needed to pick up. But on Wednesday he highlighted the play of the right side of the line which includes Snyder and right guard Chilo Rachal.

"I think the right side of our line took a big step last week, and I think they're on the road to getting better," Singletary said. "We're just continuing to fight and continuing to go forward and get where we need to go."

The tough love was appreciated by Rachal in particular, who has taken the most criticism of any 49ers offensive lineman this season.

"The coaches are calling upon me because they need me and what I bring to the table," Rachal said. "I sat down and thought about that and it made me pick my game up even more. I'm a young player, I'm going to make mistakes, but those mistakes will go away with how I work at it. I've just attacked the way I work and will do that from here on out."

Rachal said he and Snyder are "starting to come together as one."

Even with a different front five for the third-straight week, the line feels like they're close to having a breakout performance.