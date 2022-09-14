Off the Field: Bay Area Teams Share Good Luck Messages Ahead of Week 1 📲

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
The San Francisco 49ers kicked off the 2022 season on the road against the Chicago Bears. Although the team fell short in their first game, some players recorded great performances and the team will use this week to correct their mistakes before facing the Seattle Seahawks in the team's home opener.
Ahead of the team's first contest of the season, the San Jose Earthquakes, San Jose Sharks, San Francisco Giants, Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors all showed their support for their local football team.