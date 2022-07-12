Off the Field: 49ers Compete in American Century Golf Championship ⛳️

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers stars were spotted at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Veteran kicker Robbie Gould and 49ers alumni including Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith and Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young were in attendance to take on the green.
The 54-hole golf tournament was held at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe, NV from July 6-10. This year, the tournament featured the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization dedicated to finding treatments for life-threatening diseases, as the official charity of the 33rd-annual championship.
The tournament drew an expansive crowd as NFL legends like Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Marshall Faulk, Emmitt Smith, Brian Urlacher and Charles Woodson were in attendance.
Celebrities across the sports world such as NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, NBA MVP Stephen Curry, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, former MLB MVP Jimmy Rollins, NHL Hall of Famer Mike Modano and Hollywood's biggest stars such as comedian Anthony Anderson, singer Nick Jonas, SNL cast member Colin Jost, actor Miles Teller and singer Justin Timberlake also competed in the event.
While sinking putts around the course, Gould also put his shooting skills on display with an impressive long-distance bucket – impersonating Curry, his fellow Bay Area sports star.
Throughout the fun-filled weekend, 49ers alumni had the chance to reunite and interact with the Faithful that traveled up to Lake Tahoe.