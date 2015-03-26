OC Geep Chryst: 49ers 'Not That Far Away' from Playoffs

We know there are "philosophical" changes coming to the San Francisco 49ers offense.

How so? General manager Trent Baalke told us that at the start of NFL free agency.

So what are some of the big adjustments that will take place under the watch of first-year offensive coordinator Geep Chryst? For starters, the team's former quarterbacks coach of the past four seasons, will look to simplify San Francisco's offensive playbook.

"We know that these rosters are churning more and more than they ever have," Chryst told 49ers Studios before the start of NFL free agency, a period in which the offense added play-making veterans like wide receiver Torrey Smith and running back Reggie Bush. "In 2015, we're going to have a new roster compared to what we had in 2014. So how I see my role within that, is having a system that they can easily digest in our shortened offseason, nine weeks, seven with the coaches out on the field.

"That's not much time to try to have a major overhaul, but we've got to teach the young players how to fit in with our veterans."