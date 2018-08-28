Now Healthy, Malcolm Smith Has Golden Opportunity to Seize a Starting Job

Smith made his return to game action last Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. He started at WILL next to rookie Fred Warner – the potential combination that the 49ers will roll with to open the year while Reuben Foster serves his two-game suspension. Smith played two series that spanned 10 total snaps, both of which ended in a stop for the defense.

"It felt great to be out there," Smith said. "Honestly, it's been on my mind a lot – just trying to get through (the injuries). It was good to get some plays and get some action. Hopefully I'll be able to build on it."

The most promising aspect of Smith's night was that he came out of the game without suffering a setback. He's well aware of what's at stake. With Foster out to start the season, Smith has a golden opportunity to earn a starting job. Two games of good tape could keep Smith in the lineup even after Foster returns as well.