No Franchise Tags for 49ers in 2014

Mar 04, 2014 at 12:31 AM
On the same day the 49ers reached an agreement on a two-year contract with Anquan Boldin, the team decided not to use franchise or transition tags on other free agents.READ:Boldin Sees 49ers as 'Formidable' in 2014

In addition, the salary offer by a player's club determines if the franchise player designation is exclusive or non-exclusive. 

An "exclusive" franchise player – not free to sign with another club – is offered the greater of (i) the average of the top five salaries at the player's position for the current year as of the end of the Restricted Free Agent Signing Period on May 2; or (ii) the amount of the Required Tender for a "non-exclusive" franchise player, as explained below.

Article 10, Section 2(a)(i) of the CBA sets forth the methodology, known as the "Cap Percentage Average," for calculating the Required Tender for such a player:

The Nonexclusive Franchise Tender shall be a one year NFL Player Contract for (A) the average of the five largest Prior Year Salaries for players at the position . . . at which the Franchise Player participated in the most plays during the prior League Year, which average shall be calculated by: (1) summing the amounts of the Franchise Tags for players at that position for the five preceding League Years; (2) dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the Salary Caps for the five preceding League Years . . . ; and (3) multiplying the resulting percentage by the Salary Cap for the upcoming League Year . . . (the "Cap Percentage Average") . . . ; or (B) 120% of his Prior Year Salary, whichever is greater . . . .

If a club extends a Required Tender to a non-exclusive franchise player pursuant to this section, the player shall be permitted to negotiate a player contract with any club, except that draft choice compensation of two first round draft selections shall be made in the event he signs with a new club.

The signing period for franchise players begins at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on March 11 and ends on the Tuesday following the 10th week of the season (November 11).This year, no player was designated as an exclusive franchise player. 

The following players were designated as non-exclusive franchise players:

Club

Player

Position

Carolina

Greg Hardy

DE

New Orleans

Jimmy Graham

TE

New York Jets

Nick Folk

K

Washington

Brian Orakpo

LB


A transition player is offered the greater of (i) the average of the top ten prior year salaries at the player's position, which average is calculated using the same methodology used for non-exclusive franchise players (the Cap Percentage Average); or (ii) 120% of his prior year salary.

If a club extends a Required Tender to a transition player, the player shall be permitted to negotiate a contract with any club subject to his prior club's right of first refusal, except that no draft choice compensation shall be made with respect to such player if his prior club declines to exercise its right of first refusal.

The signing period for transition players begins at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on March 22 and ends on July 22.  After July 22 and until 4:00p.m. (ET) on the Tuesday following the 10th week of the season (November 11), the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

The following players were designated as transition players:

Club

Player

Position

Cleveland

Alex Mack

C

Pittsburgh

Jason Worilds

LB



The 2014 "Cap Percentage Average" tender amounts for non-exclusive franchise players and transition players are set forth below.
        *         *

NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE PLAYERS     TRANSITION PLAYERS

Position

Tender Amount

* *

* *

* *

Position

Tender Amount

Quarterback

$16,912,000

Quarterback

$14,666,000

Running Back

$9,540,000

Running Back

$8,033,000

Wide Receiver

$12,132,000

Wide Receiver

$10,176,000

Tight End

$7,053,000

Tight End

$6,106,000

Offensive Linemen

$11,654,000

Offensive Linemen

$10,039,000

Defensive End

$13,116,000

Defensive End

$10,633,000

Defensive Tackle

$9,654,000

Defensive Tackle

$8,060,000

Linebacker

$11,455,000

Linebacker

$9,754,000

Cornerback

$11,834,000

Cornerback

$10,081,000

Safety

$8,433,000

Safety

$7,253,000

Kicker/Punter

$3,556,000

Kicker/Punter

$3,205,000

