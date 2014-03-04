No Franchise Tags for 49ers in 2014

The Nonexclusive Franchise Tender shall be a one year NFL Player Contract for (A) the average of the five largest Prior Year Salaries for players at the position . . . at which the Franchise Player participated in the most plays during the prior League Year, which average shall be calculated by: (1) summing the amounts of the Franchise Tags for players at that position for the five preceding League Years; (2) dividing the resulting amount by the sum of the Salary Caps for the five preceding League Years . . . ; and (3) multiplying the resulting percentage by the Salary Cap for the upcoming League Year . . . (the "Cap Percentage Average") . . . ; or (B) 120% of his Prior Year Salary, whichever is greater . . . .

If a club extends a Required Tender to a non-exclusive franchise player pursuant to this section, the player shall be permitted to negotiate a player contract with any club, except that draft choice compensation of two first round draft selections shall be made in the event he signs with a new club.

The signing period for franchise players begins at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on March 11 and ends on the Tuesday following the 10th week of the season (November 11).This year, no player was designated as an exclusive franchise player.

The following players were designated as non-exclusive franchise players: Club Player Position Carolina Greg Hardy DE New Orleans Jimmy Graham TE New York Jets Nick Folk K Washington Brian Orakpo LB



A transition player is offered the greater of (i) the average of the top ten prior year salaries at the player's position, which average is calculated using the same methodology used for non-exclusive franchise players (the Cap Percentage Average); or (ii) 120% of his prior year salary.

If a club extends a Required Tender to a transition player, the player shall be permitted to negotiate a contract with any club subject to his prior club's right of first refusal, except that no draft choice compensation shall be made with respect to such player if his prior club declines to exercise its right of first refusal.

The signing period for transition players begins at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on March 22 and ends on July 22. After July 22 and until 4:00p.m. (ET) on the Tuesday following the 10th week of the season (November 11), the prior club has exclusive negotiating rights.

The following players were designated as transition players:

Club Player Position Cleveland Alex Mack C Pittsburgh Jason Worilds LB



The 2014 "Cap Percentage Average" tender amounts for non-exclusive franchise players and transition players are set forth below.

NON-EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE PLAYERS TRANSITION PLAYERS Position Tender Amount * * * * * * Position Tender Amount Quarterback $16,912,000 Quarterback $14,666,000 Running Back $9,540,000 Running Back $8,033,000 Wide Receiver $12,132,000 Wide Receiver $10,176,000 Tight End $7,053,000 Tight End $6,106,000 Offensive Linemen $11,654,000 Offensive Linemen $10,039,000 Defensive End $13,116,000 Defensive End $10,633,000 Defensive Tackle $9,654,000 Defensive Tackle $8,060,000 Linebacker $11,455,000 Linebacker $9,754,000 Cornerback $11,834,000 Cornerback $10,081,000 Safety $8,433,000 Safety $7,253,000 Kicker/Punter $3,556,000 Kicker/Punter $3,205,000