Niner Talk Bonus: Answers to Week 16 Questions

This week's bonus round of "Niner Talk" looks at the future of the San Francisco 49ers linebacker group and answers more of your questions.
Two more wins to close out 2014.
Apologies.
I saw this after we had already firmed the show. But thank you for supporting the Niners and Niner Talk. Happy Holidays to you and your family.
Michael Crabtree is one of many notable free agents on the 49ers roster, but there's no clear indication of what's going to happen next between both sides.
NFL.com reported that there were contract talks between the veteran receiver and the club in August. Crabtree hasn't spoken to the press about his future with the 49ers since Week 1 of the regular season.
"Right now, we're thinking about the Cowboys," Crabtree said on Sept. 4. "We got a lot of things to think about. I don't worry about all that. I let it handle itself."
So to answer your question, we'll have to stay tuned to see if Crabtree continues his career in San Francisco.
I'd like to re-word your question for you.
"Do you think that there is enough focus from this year's team?"
I do.
Here's why:
Eric Reid said outside distractions don't come into his mind when he's on the field. He's looking for his pre-snap keys, and then he's looking to execute his assignment on any given play. That approach applies to all of the players. Once you're in between the white lines, the onus is on getting your job done, not thinking about anything else.
It's easy to say the team hasn't been focused, but that doesn't apply here. The 49ers dealt with a number of key injuries this season. The team also couldn't get over the hump with key fourth-quarter performances. It hurt them especially in losses to the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders.
If San Francisco wins those three games, the team is 10-4 and still in the thick of the NFC playoff race.
I look at this as a good problem to have. You always need depth.
Just look at this week's healthy batch of linebackers; only Michael Wilhoite stands as a Week 1 starter. People are wondering what the 49ers will do when Joe Staley, NaVorro Bowman and Chris Borland are all healthy next season. I'm intruiged, too.
But what I do know is that it's always good to have an abundance of depth in any position group. You never know what injuries will occur. You also don't know when Bowman will be fully ready to return. So for now, having so many linebackers can only be a positive for San Francisco.
Iron sharpens iron. I expect that to continue with the linebackers in '15.
We have. It was in the preseason:
I'll be going to the Senior Bowl along with a few 49ers Studios producers.
We haven't been since '11, but it'll be good to get a look at the best seniors in the nation. I enjoy watching football practices of any kind. It's a good chance to see the best players battle in 1-on-1 drills, 7-on-7 periods and even 11-on-11 situations.
I remember seeing Colin Kaepernick and Kendall Hunter out there four offseasons ago. It should be fun to see future 49ers compete out in Mobile, Ala.
This is the best tweet I saw all week. It's not a question, but I thought we should give it some attention.