Niner Talk Bonus: Answers to Week 16 Questions

I'd like to re-word your question for you.

"Do you think that there is enough focus from this year's team?"

I do.

Here's why:

Eric Reid said outside distractions don't come into his mind when he's on the field. He's looking for his pre-snap keys, and then he's looking to execute his assignment on any given play. That approach applies to all of the players. Once you're in between the white lines, the onus is on getting your job done, not thinking about anything else.

It's easy to say the team hasn't been focused, but that doesn't apply here. The 49ers dealt with a number of key injuries this season. The team also couldn't get over the hump with key fourth-quarter performances. It hurt them especially in losses to the Chicago Bears, St. Louis Rams and Oakland Raiders.