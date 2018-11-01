Nick Mullens to Start at QB for 49ers against Raiders

Nov 01, 2018 at 04:06 PM

Nick Mullens will make his first career start in Week 9 as the San Francisco 49ers host the Oakland Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." C.J. Beathard (wrist) is active and healthy enough to be the backup, but Kyle Shanahan clearly believes that Mullens gives the 49ers the best chance to beat the Raiders.

Here's who won't be suiting up for San Francisco on Thursday:

  • LB Reuben Foster
  • OL Shon Coleman
  • S Jaquiski Tartt
  • S Antone Exum Jr.
  • DL Jullian Taylor
  • WR Trent Taylor
  • OL Erik Magnuson

Richard Sherman and Pierre Garçon, each of whom entered the game as questionable, are active against the Raiders.

Elijah Lee is a candidate to start at WILL linebacker in place of Foster. Malcolm Smith may also return to his natural position which would move Mark Nzeocha back in at SAM.

Both Marcell Harris and Dekoda Watson, two players who the 49ers activated off of Injured Reserve on Thursday, are active and will make their 2018 debuts. It will be Harris' NFL debut. He's a candidate to get reps at strong safety along with Tyvis Powell in the absence of Tartt and Exum.

