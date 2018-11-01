Nick Mullens to Start at QB for 49ers against Raiders

Nick Mullens will make his first career start in Week 9 as the San Francisco 49ers host the Oakland Raiders on "Thursday Night Football." C.J. Beathard (wrist) is active and healthy enough to be the backup, but Kyle Shanahan clearly believes that Mullens gives the 49ers the best chance to beat the Raiders.

Here's who won't be suiting up for San Francisco on Thursday:

LB Reuben Foster

OL Shon Coleman

S Jaquiski Tartt

S Antone Exum Jr.

DL Jullian Taylor

WR Trent Taylor

OL Erik Magnuson

Richard Sherman and Pierre Garçon, each of whom entered the game as questionable, are active against the Raiders.

Elijah Lee is a candidate to start at WILL linebacker in place of Foster. Malcolm Smith may also return to his natural position which would move Mark Nzeocha back in at SAM.