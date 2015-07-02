Nick Bellore Brings Veteran Presence to 49ers Special Teams

The two never played together, but they developed a friendship based on their similar path to the pros.

"Joe was leaving Central right as I got there, and we have kept in touch ever since," Bellore said. "He's well-liked and was a great player at Central. There were some decent drafted guys before him, but he kind of set the tone for that program."

The other connection Bellore had with the 49ers was with new special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey Jr., who held the same position with the Jets before coming to San Francisco.

"We talked a little bit. I knew he was here, and I knew he wanted me," Bellore said. "I know what he does, and I thought I could be an asset in that regard. We have a good relationship that we have continued here."

Although Bellore appeared in all 64 games during his Jets tenure, he only accumulated 25 total defensive snaps in that span. This offseason with the 49ers, Bellore received reps at both inside and outside linebacker. He hopes he can be a reliable backup should the team need his services.