NFL Supports Super Bowl in Santa Clara

The NFL Super Bowl Advisory Committee has notified the San Francisco 49ers that it supports the plan to build a new stadium in Santa Clara and will support and encourage a Super Bowl bid for a game to be played in the proposed new stadium.
Although numerous factors are considered by the league membership as part of the competitive bid process, a key factor is the quality of the venue in which the game would be played. Having a state-of-the-art facility with the most up-to-date hospitality amenities, world-class presentation technologies, and well-designed operational features are key factors to be considered as part of a region's bid.
Recent successful bids by Detroit, Arizona, North Texas, Indianapolis, and New Orleans all had new or substantially renovated stadiums as the cornerstone of their bids.
There are significant benefits to a region hosting a Super Bowl, including unparalleled world-class exposure and economic impact. Studies commissioned by recent host regions have typically shown $300-500 million in economic impact generated to the Super Bowl host region.
The Super Bowl Advisory Committee manages the bidding process that leads to the awarding of the Super Bowl to a host community by a vote of team owners. The Super Bowl has not been played in California since 2003 when Super Bowl XXXVII was played in San Diego.
The 49ers commented on the NFL's announcement by releasing the following statement:The San Francisco 49ers confirmed on Thursday that the team has been notified that the NFL Super Bowl Advisory Committee supports the team's plans for a new stadium in Santa Clara and will support and encourage a Super Bowl bid if citizens approve Measure J on June 8th.
"The San Francisco 49ers are pleased to have the support of the Super Bowl Advisory Committee," said 49ers President and CEO Jed York. "As a world-class entertainment destination in the heart of Silicon Valley, we think Santa Clara is the ideal site for not just one Super Bowl, but many."
The announcement came during a meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Mayor of Santa Clara, the 49ers and over 50 Silicon Valley business leaders to discuss the Santa Clara stadium plans, the jobs and economic impact the stadium would generate in Silicon Valley, and the additional benefits of hosting the Super Bowl.
The meeting was organized by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, which recently endorsed Measure J. The Leadership Group has more than 300 member companies that collectively contribute more than $1 trillion to the global economy.
"Santa Clara is a world-class community, and the stadium proposal not only secures the 49ers, but creates jobs, strengthens our economy and enhances the cultural opportunities for our workers and their families," said Carl Guardino, President and CEO of the Leadership Group.
Other prominent business leaders also announced their support for Measure J including Mike Splinter, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, which has been headquartered in Santa Clara for its entire four decade history.
"Our company endorses the City of Santa Clara's plan to build a new state-of-the art NFL stadium in the city's entertainment district. Not only will the region benefit from the jobs and economic stimulus that this billion dollar project will generate, it will also be a thrill for our employees, contractors and vendors to have the 49ers playing their home games in our city," said Splinter. "The 49ers play an important role in our community through their youth outreach and philanthropy programs and we hope that with the passage of Measure J we can secure their leadership role in our city for many years to come."
An independent economic analysis indicated that a new stadium will create an annual average of 700 construction jobs while it's being built and more than 2,200 long term jobs in the region once the stadium opens. The study also estimates that the stadium will generate $249 million in annual economic activity for Santa Clara and the region. In addition, economic impact studies commissioned by recent Super Bowl host regions have shown that this marquee event delivers $300-500 million in new economic impact to the community.
Santa Clara residents will decide if the project will proceed when a binding vote of the people is held on June 8th.