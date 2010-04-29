NFL Supports Super Bowl in Santa Clara

"The San Francisco 49ers are pleased to have the support of the Super Bowl Advisory Committee," said 49ers President and CEO Jed York. "As a world-class entertainment destination in the heart of Silicon Valley, we think Santa Clara is the ideal site for not just one Super Bowl, but many."

The announcement came during a meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Mayor of Santa Clara, the 49ers and over 50 Silicon Valley business leaders to discuss the Santa Clara stadium plans, the jobs and economic impact the stadium would generate in Silicon Valley, and the additional benefits of hosting the Super Bowl.

The meeting was organized by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, which recently endorsed Measure J. The Leadership Group has more than 300 member companies that collectively contribute more than $1 trillion to the global economy.

"Santa Clara is a world-class community, and the stadium proposal not only secures the 49ers, but creates jobs, strengthens our economy and enhances the cultural opportunities for our workers and their families," said Carl Guardino, President and CEO of the Leadership Group.

Other prominent business leaders also announced their support for Measure J including Mike Splinter, the President and CEO of Applied Materials, which has been headquartered in Santa Clara for its entire four decade history.

"Our company endorses the City of Santa Clara's plan to build a new state-of-the art NFL stadium in the city's entertainment district. Not only will the region benefit from the jobs and economic stimulus that this billion dollar project will generate, it will also be a thrill for our employees, contractors and vendors to have the 49ers playing their home games in our city," said Splinter. "The 49ers play an important role in our community through their youth outreach and philanthropy programs and we hope that with the passage of Measure J we can secure their leadership role in our city for many years to come."

An independent economic analysis indicated that a new stadium will create an annual average of 700 construction jobs while it's being built and more than 2,200 long term jobs in the region once the stadium opens. The study also estimates that the stadium will generate $249 million in annual economic activity for Santa Clara and the region. In addition, economic impact studies commissioned by recent Super Bowl host regions have shown that this marquee event delivers $300-500 million in new economic impact to the community.