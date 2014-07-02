NFL Shows Support For Team USA Despite Loss

Jul 02, 2014 at 04:13 AM

Niners Daily takes a look at NFL tweets after United States loss to Belgium in the World Cup.

Great run @ussoccer. Tremendous game. #USA — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) July 1, 2014

.@TimHowardGK @USSoccer You truly united the states this #WorldCup. #USA #USA #USA #1N1T pic.twitter.com/cjsM3XBgtU — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 1, 2014

Thank you to @ussoccer for bringing us all together! We are truly #OneNationOneTeam! #USA — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 1, 2014

#Saints players give props to @ussoccer for impressive run in the 2014 World Cup http://t.co/oAek6tWv7U #1N1T pic.twitter.com/y6VJ1Ecq67 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 1, 2014

Congrats @ussoccer on a great showing at the 2014 #WorldCup in Brazil. #OneNationOneTeam #TimHowardForPresident pic.twitter.com/oIP37yiUiT — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) July 1, 2014

Hats off to @ussoccer on a great run that captivated a nation. #1N1T pic.twitter.com/Ja3FB7ZMMC — Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) July 1, 2014

Hats off to @ussoccer and especially @TimHowardGK what an amazing performance & effort by him today. Proud to be an American #usa #WorldCup — Jason Taylor (@JasonTaylor) July 1, 2014

Valiant effort from the #USA. #OneNationOneTeam — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) July 1, 2014

Always #OneNationOneTeam. #USA #USA #USA — Kansas City Chiefs (@KCChiefs) July 1, 2014

Awesome run @ussoccer! We are #OneNationOneTeam #USA — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) July 1, 2014

#MLSAtlanta owner Arthur Blank was in Brazil and made sure he threw up the official scarf before he left! pic.twitter.com/thQRakgaHR — MLS Atlanta (@MLSAtlanta2017) July 1, 2014

Great effort @ussoccer. You fought hard. #OneNationOneTeam — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 1, 2014

Great run @ussoccer! #OneNationOneTeam #USA  — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 1, 2014

Thank you, @ussoccer. What a run. #OneNationOneTeam always. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 1, 2014

Always proud of the Red, White, and Blue. @ussoccer #USA — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) July 1, 2014

Amazing game today cheering on our #USMNT Unbelievable goalkeeping by @TimHowardGK , #warrior #BelUSA — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 2, 2014

Tim Howard deserves a win. #Unbelievable — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 1, 2014

