NFL Community Celebrates Bryant Young's HOF Announcement

Feb 10, 2022 at 07:10 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

In the 11th annual NFL Honors ceremony, former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Bryant Young was named into the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 alongside Tony Boselli, Cliff Branch, LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Richard Seymour and Dick Vermeil.

The Notre Dame alumnus brought San Francisco to its fifth Super Bowl title and was named first-team All-Pro in his third season. Young went on to spend the entirety of his professional football career with the 49ers. In 14 seasons he started 208 games, the most by any defensive lineman in franchise history.

After his second nomination for the honor, Young has now become the 23rd 49ers player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame and the NFL community celebrated his accomplishment on social media:

