NFC West Report: 20 Things to Know before Week 9

Not-so-diminutuve wideout Larry Fitzgerald enjoyed his 37th 100-yard game; he racked up a season-high 160 yards on seven catches, as he looks to regain his spot as the Cards most productive offensive player.

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro became the first in NFL history to make the first 16 field goal attempts of his career.

Defensive end Calais Campbell recorded two tackles in his first game back after missing two weeks with a knee injury.

8. Arizona goes from facing a fellow 5-1 team in Week 8 to meeting another 6-1 squad in the Dallas Cowboys come Sunday; the Cards have beat the Cowboys in the teams' last three meetings.

9. The St. Louis Rams were beaten up by their in-state rival (the Kansas City Chiefs) by a wide margin (34-7).

St. Louis suffered three more potential serious injuries to three top young players: Left tackle Jake Long tore his ACL; wide receiver Brian Quick tore his rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder; and guard Rodger Saffold re-injured his shoulder.

Rookie Greg Robinson, who has filled in for Saffold at times, will now replace Long at tackle with the directive to block quarterback Austin Davis' blindside.

The team's first attempt at a three-man running game wasn't a success: Zac Stacy (five carries, 17 yards), Tre Mason (seven, 32) and Benny Cunningham (four, 27).

Defensive end Robert Quinn has started to produce to a level befitting his play, notching three sacks over his past two games after tallying none in his first five contests.

The defense has been hit by injury, too: St. Louis started four rookies on the unit.

The Rams visit the 49ers in Week 9 in their first appearance at Levi's® Stadium; they were bested by San Francisco at the Edward Jones Dome by 14 points in Week 6.

16. The Seattle Seahawks, which fell to the Rams in Week 8, came back to beat the host Carolina Panthers, 13-9, ending a two-game losing streak.

17. Quarterback Russell Wilson led a late 80-yard touchdown drive that left just 47 seconds on the clock; this was the third straight year in which Wilson has brough his 'Hawks back from a second-half deficit while playing at Carolina.

18. The Pete Carroll-coached team had cornerback Richard Sherman lined up as its punt returner in one formation.

19. The reigning division champs were hit with injuries, too, losing as many as five starters at some junctures of the game.