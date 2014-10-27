NFC West Report: 20 Things to Know before Week 9

Oct 27, 2014 at 07:30 AM
Everything else on 49ers.com is about your favorite NFL team. The NFC West Report is about your favorite team's fiercest rivals. Let us know what you'd like to see more or less of.*

With that said, here are 20 things to know about the San Francisco 49ers three divisional foes entering Week 9.

1. The Arizona Cardinals survived the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-20 victory that literally went down to the last second. At 6-1, they are now off to their best start to a season in 40 years.

  1. Cornerback Patrick Peterson collided with Eagles wideout Jeremy Maclin and exited the game in the second quarter because of a concussion, while running back Stepfan Taylor was in a walking boot after the game.
  1. The Cards are getting results with Peterson's playing partner, Antoine Cromartie, who picked off Philadelphia quarterback Nick Foles twice.
  1. Diminutive wideout John Brown recorded the first 100-yard game of his career, highlighted by 75-yard, game-winning touchdown catch with 1:21 remaining.

49ers vs. Rams All-time

San Francisco and St. Louis have a long history, going back to 1950. Here are photos from the 49ers home games.

1950s -- 49ers running back Joe Perry.
1 / 66

1950s -- 49ers running back Joe Perry.

Sept. 25, 1955 -- Rams fullback Tom McCormick.
2 / 66

Sept. 25, 1955 -- Rams fullback Tom McCormick.

Oct. 2, 1960 -- 49ers fullback J.D. Smith.
3 / 66

Oct. 2, 1960 -- 49ers fullback J.D. Smith.

Oct. 29, 1970 -- Rams lineman Deacon Jones.
4 / 66

Oct. 29, 1970 -- Rams lineman Deacon Jones.

Jan. 2, 1983 -- Rams defensive end Reggie Doss.
5 / 66

Jan. 2, 1983 -- Rams defensive end Reggie Doss.

Jan. 2, 1983 -- 49ers pass-catcher Dwight Clark.
6 / 66

Jan. 2, 1983 -- 49ers pass-catcher Dwight Clark.

Oct. 14, 1984 -- Rams running back Eric Dickerson.
7 / 66

Oct. 14, 1984 -- Rams running back Eric Dickerson.

Oct. 9, 1983 -- 49ers defensive back Ronnie Lott.
8 / 66

Oct. 9, 1983 -- 49ers defensive back Ronnie Lott.

Dec. 14, 1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler and Rams linebacker Jim Collins.
9 / 66

Dec. 14, 1984 -- 49ers running back Wendell Tyler and Rams linebacker Jim Collins.

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.
10 / 66

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers running back Roger Craig.

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.
11 / 66

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers quarterback Joe Montana.

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.
12 / 66

Dec. 19, 1986 -- 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Oct. 4, 1992 -- Rams running back Cleveland Gray.
13 / 66

Oct. 4, 1992 -- Rams running back Cleveland Gray.

Oct. 4, 1992 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
14 / 66

Oct. 4, 1992 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

Oct. 4, 1992 -- 49ers Guy McIntyre and Ricky Watters opposite Rams defender Kevin Greene.
15 / 66

Oct. 4, 1992 -- 49ers Guy McIntyre and Ricky Watters opposite Rams defender Kevin Greene.

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers defender Chris Doleman and Rams quarterback Tony Banks.
16 / 66

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers defender Chris Doleman and Rams quarterback Tony Banks.

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
17 / 66

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.
18 / 66

Sept. 8, 1996 -- 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Oct. 12, 1997 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.
19 / 66

Oct. 12, 1997 -- 49ers running back Garrison Hearst.

Oct. 12, 1997 -- Rams left tackle Orlando Pace.
20 / 66

Oct. 12, 1997 -- Rams left tackle Orlando Pace.

Oct. 12, 1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
21 / 66

Oct. 12, 1997 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

Dec. 27, 1998 -- Rams ball carrier June Henley.
22 / 66

Dec. 27, 1998 -- Rams ball carrier June Henley.

Dec. 27, 1998 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.
23 / 66

Dec. 27, 1998 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Dec. 27, 1998 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.
24 / 66

Dec. 27, 1998 -- 49ers quarterback Steve Young.

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young and Rams quarterback Kurt Warner.
25 / 66

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young and Rams quarterback Kurt Warner.

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers running back Charlie Garner.
26 / 66

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers running back Charlie Garner.

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers defender Winfred Tubbs and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.
27 / 66

Nov. 21, 1999 -- 49ers defender Winfred Tubbs and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.

Oct. 29, 2000 -- 49ers cornerback Jason Webster.
28 / 66

Oct. 29, 2000 -- 49ers cornerback Jason Webster.

Oct. 29, 2000 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.
29 / 66

Oct. 29, 2000 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.
30 / 66

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.
31 / 66

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia.

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers safety Lance Schulters and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.
32 / 66

Sept. 23, 2001 -- 49ers safety Lance Schulters and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers wide receiver Brandon Lloyd.
33 / 66

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers wide receiver Brandon Lloyd.

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young and Rams quarterback Marc Bulger.
34 / 66

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young and Rams quarterback Marc Bulger.

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.
35 / 66

Nov. 2, 2003 -- 49ers wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Oct. 3, 2004 -- 49ers wide receiver Curtis Conway and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.
36 / 66

Oct. 3, 2004 -- 49ers wide receiver Curtis Conway and Rams running back Marshall Faulk.

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers wide receiver Arnaz Battle.
37 / 66

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers wide receiver Arnaz Battle.

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.
38 / 66

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers running back Kevan Barlow.

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.
39 / 66

Sept. 11, 2005 -- 49ers quarterback Tim Rattay.

Sept. 17, 2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.
40 / 66

Sept. 17, 2006 -- 49ers quarterback Alex Smith.

Nov. 18, 2007 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young.
41 / 66

Nov. 18, 2007 -- 49ers lineman Bryant Young.

Nov. 18, 2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.
42 / 66

Nov. 18, 2007 -- 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.

Nov. 16, 2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
43 / 66

Nov. 16, 2008 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

Nov. 16, 2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
44 / 66

Nov. 16, 2008 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

Oct. 4, 2009 -- 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald.
45 / 66

Oct. 4, 2009 -- 49ers defensive end Ray McDonald.

Oct. 4, 2009 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.
46 / 66

Oct. 4, 2009 -- 49ers left tackle Joe Staley.

Dec. 4, 2011 -- 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and Ram coach Steve Spagnuolo.
47 / 66

Dec. 4, 2011 -- 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh and Ram coach Steve Spagnuolo.

Dec. 4, 2011 -- 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.
48 / 66

Dec. 4, 2011 -- 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
49 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
50 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.
51 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers running back Frank Gore.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
52 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown.
53 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers cornerback Tarell Brown.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers defensive end Demarcus Dobbs.
54 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers defensive end Demarcus Dobbs.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.
55 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers tight end Vernon Davis.

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers outside linebacker Aldon Smith.
56 / 66

Nov. 11, 2012 -- 49ers outside linebacker Aldon Smith.

No Title
57 / 66
No Title
58 / 66
No Title
59 / 66
No Title
60 / 66
No Title
61 / 66
No Title
62 / 66
No Title
63 / 66
No Title
64 / 66
No Title
65 / 66
No Title
66 / 66
  1. Not-so-diminutuve wideout Larry Fitzgerald enjoyed his 37th 100-yard game; he racked up a season-high 160 yards on seven catches, as he looks to regain his spot as the Cards most productive offensive player.
  1. Kicker Chandler Catanzaro became the first in NFL history to make the first 16 field goal attempts of his career.
  1. Defensive end Calais Campbell recorded two tackles in his first game back after missing two weeks with a knee injury.

8. Arizona goes from facing a fellow 5-1 team in Week 8 to meeting another 6-1 squad in the Dallas Cowboys come Sunday; the Cards have beat the Cowboys in the teams' last three meetings.

9. The St. Louis Rams were beaten up by their in-state rival (the Kansas City Chiefs) by a wide margin (34-7).

  1. St. Louis suffered three more potential serious injuries to three top young players: Left tackle Jake Long tore his ACL; wide receiver Brian Quick tore his rotator cuff and dislocated his shoulder; and guard Rodger Saffold re-injured his shoulder.
  1. Rookie Greg Robinson, who has filled in for Saffold at times, will now replace Long at tackle with the directive to block quarterback Austin Davis' blindside.
  1. The team's first attempt at a three-man running game wasn't a success: Zac Stacy (five carries, 17 yards), Tre Mason (seven, 32) and Benny Cunningham (four, 27).
  1. Defensive end Robert Quinn has started to produce to a level befitting his play, notching three sacks over his past two games after tallying none in his first five contests.
  1. The defense has been hit by injury, too: St. Louis started four rookies on the unit.
  1. The Rams visit the 49ers in Week 9 in their first appearance at Levi's® Stadium; they were bested by San Francisco at the Edward Jones Dome by 14 points in Week 6.

16. The Seattle Seahawks, which fell to the Rams in Week 8, came back to beat the host Carolina Panthers, 13-9, ending a two-game losing streak.

17. Quarterback Russell Wilson led a late 80-yard touchdown drive that left just 47 seconds on the clock; this was the third straight year in which Wilson has brough his 'Hawks back from a second-half deficit while playing at Carolina.

18. The Pete Carroll-coached team had cornerback Richard Sherman lined up as its punt returner in one formation.

19. The reigning division champs were hit with injuries, too, losing as many as five starters at some junctures of the game.

20. Seattle hosts the 0-7 Oakland Raiders in its Week 9 matchup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves

The 49ers have released CB Anthony Brown, signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top 10 teams in the league headed into the Week 9 Bye.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Aaron Banks y Dre Greenlaw Lesionados Previo a la Semana de Descanso

Kyle Shanahan, entrenador en jefe de San Francisco, actualizó el reporte de lesionados después del partido contra los Bengals.
Advertising