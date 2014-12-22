NFC West Report: 14 Things before Week 17

Here are 14 things to know about the San Francisco 49ers three divisional foes entering Week 17.*
1. The Arizona Cardinalssuffered their first home loss of 2014, 35-6 to the Seattle Seahawks, in a game that could have given them the NFC's number one seed in the playoffs.
2. The Cardinals will have to settle for a wild card spot unless they win and the Seahawks lose in Week 17.
3. Ryan Lindley was 18-of-44 passing for 216 yards and an interception in his first start replacing the injured Drew Stanton.
- With Stanton (knee) not ready to play, head coach Bruce Arians announced on Monday that rookie Logan Thomas will become the team's fourth different starting quarterback come Sunday against the 49ers at Levi's® Stadium.
5. The St. Louis Rams defense gave up a touchdown for the first time in four weeks, falling to the visiting New York Giants, 37-27.
6. Rams players heard boos from the less-than-full crowd at the Edwards Jones Dome on their way to the locker room.
7. Defensive end William Hayes was ejected for throwing a punch at a Giants player after an Odell Beckham Jr. reception.
- While Beckham Jr. is a strong candidate for offensive rookie of the year honors, St. Louis nose tackle Aaron Donald is a contender for the defensive variety.
- Running back Zac Stacy returned to the lineup (two carries for six yards) but was stuck behind rookie starter Tre Mason (13 for 76), which is perhaps a sign of things to come next season.
10. The Seattle Seahawks outscored the Cardinals 21-0 in the fourth quarter for a fifth straight victory.
11. Quarterback Russell Wilson racked up 427 of the Seahawks franchise-record 596 yards of offense.
- One of Wilson's favorite targets, wideout Jermaine Kearse, exited the game with a hamstring injury that isn't believed to be serious.
- Running back Marshawn Lynch overcame an upset stomach with 10 carries for 113 yards, including that 79-yarder you've probably already seen on the highlight shows.
- Postgame, as the team looked forward to its Week 17 finale against the Rams, Lynch was his usual self with assembled media.