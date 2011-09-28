New Stadium Preview Center Unveiled

Santa Clara Mayor Jamie Matthews joined the San Francisco 49ers and Legends Premium Sales to unveil the Preview Center for the new stadium in Santa Clara Tuesday. The $2.5 million center was built to showcase the stadium for prospective suite, club seat and season ticket holders. Features of the 7,000 square-foot center include a full-size mock suite, a large stadium model, an interactive map that shows parking, access and public transit and a nine-foot touch wall created by HP that shows interior & exterior finishes.

"Suite sales are strong, and as planning continues, we understand that our fans want to absorb the new stadium's visuals, unique experiences, and its differences from Candlestick," said Paraag Marathe, Chief Operating Officer of the 49ers. "The Preview Center offers the first opportunity for fans to view the new San Francisco 49ers football experience."

The new stadium in Santa Clara will have 165 luxury suites and include first-class amenities like Italian porcelain tile flooring, fully upholstered theater-style seating, multiple flat-screen monitors, custom cabinetry, polished quartz countertops, a sustainable sourced bamboo wood buffet counter, Internet access and numerous other features.

"It's incredibly exciting," said Matthews. "I think it's going to reflect both the values of the team and the values of the region. I think it's going to be an unbeatable combination. We have a classy team, a classy town, and we're going to have the classiest stadium in the NFL."

Al Guido, Vice President of Sales and Service for Legends, gave the media a first look at the Preview Center.

"When you visit the Preview Center, you will begin to experience the difference that a world-class outdoor venue can offer," said Guido. "It mirrors California values and celebrates the Bay Area in technology, commitment to the environment, food selections and easy transportation to the stadium. It's a reflection of all the qualities that make up the San Francisco Bay area."

Legends has sold $173 million in suites and expects to reach the $200 million mark by the end of the year.

"Suite owners have a unique opportunity to learn about the choices available in this extraordinary venue," said Guido. "We used the concept of a suite tower to offer more suites with yard line views and the Bay Area weather allows even our suite patrons to enjoy the spectacular sightlines from open-air suites."

Having the majority of suites on one side of the venue also provides increased customer service and convenient access to the best parking. In addition, by eliminating stacked suites on the east side of the stadium, two-thirds of the total seat capacity will be in the lower bowl with improved sightlines in the upper bowl.

Former 49ers General Manager John McVay was at the Preview Center Tuesday, and was impressed with the showpiece.

"My impressions of the new stadium model were fantastic," said McVay. "We need this thing badly, and I'm really impressed with it. It's beautiful. It's fantastic. It's been a long time coming. And we look forward to this as most of 49ers fans have. Candlestick has been good to us, but it's time to move on and have a new stadium. I think when the people get the chance to see this thing, they will be doubly impressed. It's getting close. It's getting really close."

McVay wasn't the only person with high praise. Several media members left impressed with the overall presentation of the Preview Center.

"I was really impressed with the beauty and the scale of it, and the attention to details," said Heather Ishimaru, Reporter for KGO, ABC 7 News. "So, just as a lay person, not trying to be an objective journalist at all, it's spectacular to look at and it makes you excited to see it."