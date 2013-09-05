New 49ers Team Store Opening

Sep 05, 2013 at 04:00 AM
sf-logo.png
San Francisco 49ers Staff 
090613-teamstore-header.jpg

The 49ers will host a grand opening celebration at the new team store at Westfield San Francisco Centre on Saturday, September 7, 2013 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. A select number of fans will have the opportunity to receive an autograph from former 49ers RB Roger Craig, who will be signing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as part of the Farewell to Candlestick season celebration. Gold Rush Cheerleaders will welcome fans as they arrive at the store. Event attendees will receive a complimentary 49ers gift item as supplies last and can enter to win two tickets and two field passes to the 49ers season opener vs. the Green Bay Packers on September 8, 2013 at Candlestick Park.

The team store at SF Centre marks the third team store in less than a year. In addition to the two new locations in San Jose and San Francisco, the original team store is located in the Town & Country Village in Palo Alto, California.

The 49ers Team Store, located on level 2 next to Bloomingdale's Westfield San Francisco Centre, 845 Market Street San Francisco, CA 94103.

