Nelson of Galileo is Week 4 HS Player of the Week

The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award for Week 4 goes to Quincy Nelson from Galileo Academy in San Francisco.

The senior captain does it all for the Lions. He plays on both sides of the ball – running back on offense and strong safety on defense – and is also the team's return man, kicker and punter.

As much as Galileo Academy coach Mark Huynh utilizes Nelson in all three phases of the game, Huynh said his leader remains very humble and always puts his teammates first.

The head coach described Nelson as the motivational leader of his football team, and Huynh said Nelson, who has a 3.0 GPA, took the initiative to help a struggling teammate with his grades.

Nelson also takes his leadership qualities to heart when he is out on the field. His lead-by-example strategy was no clearer than on Friday night.

After fumbling the ball on the Lions second play of the game, Nelson quickly put the mistake behind him scoring four of Galileo's next five touchdowns. He finished the game with 250 rushing yards on 21 carries. Nelson also continued his contributions on defense (two tackles) and special teams.

The final score resulted in a 49-6 win over Burton High School, and Galileo improved to 2-3 on the season. The victory also gave the Lions a 1-0 conference record in the Academic Athletic Association.

For his efforts, the 49ers honor Galileo Academy running back Quincy Nelson as this week's High School Player of the Week.