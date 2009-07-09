Nedney Praises Steve McNair

in the Titans locker room not only created a bond between Nedney and his quarterback – it also allowed him to see McNair's unique personality. While many teammates have given testimonies of McNair's toughness and leadership qualities since the tragedy, Nedney can speak of those characteristics as he was alongside to see all the nagging injuries McNair ignored in order to be a successful quarterback in the NFL.

"There was always a smile on his face even when he was hurting. Above all that, he was such a warrior on the field," Nedney said. "Once gametime came, any bumps or bruises that he had all just went away for the duration of the game. He gave everything that he had and put it on the field."

Although he was known for guiding his teammates to success on the field, off the field McNair led by his actions.

"He wasn't the kind of vocal team leader where he'd get in front of the guys and hoot and holler to motivate them," Nedney recalled. "He was more of a motivator by what he did on the field. How could you not get motivated by a guy who couldn't practice during the week and then went out and put together an All-Star performance on Sunday? He was the man."

Nedney found stability in Tennessee playing for a perennial AFC powerhouse led by McNair after spending six seasons with six different franchises from 1995-2000.

"When I got there, it was a year removed from their Super Bowl trip when they came a yard short against St. Louis and lost," Nedney said. "But to join a team who had gone through something like that, you could see a work ethic throughout that entire organization. Steve was very important to that whole mindset."

McNair also made Nedney's job much easier.

"He gave me a lot of opportunities for extra points, there weren't a lot of field goals to be kicked," Nedney remembered. "He finished off drives and scored touchdowns. I was just very proud to be a part of his offense and score points for the team."

The biggest lesson Nedney learned from McNair was to embrace the opportunity to perform every week.

"Steve taught me that Sunday is the best day of the week," Nedney said. "You get to go out there in front of thousands of people and you get to do your thing and you should truly enjoy what you do. And I think Steve did enjoy performing on Sundays very much."

In particular, one Sunday performance of McNair's stood out to Nedney the most.

It was December 1, 2002 on the road against the New York Giants. The Titans won the game 32-29 in OT on a Nedney game-winning field goal, but it was McNair who stole the show.

Bruised ribs couldn't stop him from completing 30-of-43 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a winning effort. But the play that jumps out to Nedney was McNair's two-point conversion which tied the game with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter.