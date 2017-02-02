NaVorro Bowman Shares Touching Tribute for Late High School Coach

Look back at All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman's rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.
The Players' Tribune has evolved into a fantastic source for athlete-driven content. NaVorro Bowman recently published a memoir on the website about his late coach at Suitland High School in District Heights, Md. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker wrote about Coach Lynch, the impact he had on his life and the devastation of learning he'd passed away.
Bowman was still at Penn State when he found out that Coach Lynch had passed away in a fatal car accident. The linebacker was asleep in his Los Angeles hotel room on the eve of the 2009 Rose Bowl game when the team's defensive line coach woke him up and broke the news.
The heartfelt letter detailed his first memories of Coach Lynch and the immeasurable lessons he learned from his mentor.
"I carry his words with me everywhere I go," Bowman wrote.
The Players' Tribune wasn't the only avenue the linebacker took in order to honor his late coach. Bowman also took the stage at the Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, created for top Bay Area professional athletes to celebrate the profound influence that coaches have had on their lives. During his time at the podium, Bowman delivered an emotional speech to those at the ceremony, which was also broadcast live on CSN Bay Area.
"I had the honor of winning his first state championship for him," Bowman said, fighting through tears. "I know it meant so much to him, man. I just wish he was here to see what I'm doing now."
Coach Lynch would indeed be proud of the 49ers linebacker. Not only for his four All-Pro honors as a player, but for who Bowman has become as a man and servant in the community. Just recently, Bowman visited a 19-year-old girl in the hospital who was in need of his support. He also continues to improve the lives of local youth through his "4th-&-Goal Foundation."