NaVorro Bowman Shares Touching Tribute for Late High School Coach

Feb 02, 2017 at 06:27 AM

Throwback: NaVorro Bowman's Rookie Season with 49ers

Look back at All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman's rookie season with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010.

No Title
1 / 41
No Title
2 / 41
No Title
3 / 41
No Title
4 / 41
No Title
5 / 41
No Title
6 / 41
No Title
7 / 41
No Title
8 / 41
No Title
9 / 41
No Title
10 / 41
No Title
11 / 41
No Title
12 / 41
No Title
13 / 41
No Title
14 / 41
No Title
15 / 41
No Title
16 / 41
No Title
17 / 41
No Title
18 / 41
No Title
19 / 41
No Title
20 / 41
No Title
21 / 41
No Title
22 / 41
No Title
23 / 41
No Title
24 / 41
No Title
25 / 41
No Title
26 / 41
No Title
27 / 41
No Title
28 / 41
No Title
29 / 41
No Title
30 / 41
No Title
31 / 41
No Title
32 / 41
No Title
33 / 41
No Title
34 / 41
No Title
35 / 41
No Title
36 / 41
No Title
37 / 41
No Title
38 / 41
No Title
39 / 41
No Title
40 / 41
No Title
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Players' Tribune has evolved into a fantastic source for athlete-driven content. NaVorro Bowman recently published a memoir on the website about his late coach at Suitland High School in District Heights, Md. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker wrote about Coach Lynch, the impact he had on his life and the devastation of learning he'd passed away.

Bowman was still at Penn State when he found out that Coach Lynch had passed away in a fatal car accident. The linebacker was asleep in his Los Angeles hotel room on the eve of the 2009 Rose Bowl game when the team's defensive line coach woke him up and broke the news.

The heartfelt letter detailed his first memories of Coach Lynch and the immeasurable lessons he learned from his mentor.

"I carry his words with me everywhere I go," Bowman wrote.

The Players' Tribune wasn't the only avenue the linebacker took in order to honor his late coach. Bowman also took the stage at the Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, created for top Bay Area professional athletes to celebrate the profound influence that coaches have had on their lives. During his time at the podium, Bowman delivered an emotional speech to those at the ceremony, which was also broadcast live on CSN Bay Area.

"I had the honor of winning his first state championship for him," Bowman said, fighting through tears. "I know it meant so much to him, man. I just wish he was here to see what I'm doing now."

Coach Lynch would indeed be proud of the 49ers linebacker. Not only for his four All-Pro honors as a player, but for who Bowman has become as a man and servant in the community. Just recently, Bowman visited a 19-year-old girl in the hospital who was in need of his support. He also continues to improve the lives of local youth through his "4th-&-Goal Foundation."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers Tender One-Year Contract to OL Daniel Brunskill

San Francisco has tendered a one-year contract to Brunskill and released DL Ronald Blair III. 
news

Morning Report: How Rashawn Slater Fits in the 49ers Lineup

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines.
news

A Look Back: 49ers and Play Like A Girl

49ers EDU joins the 2021 Play Like a Girl Women's Leadership Summit on March 19th.
news

OL Rashawn Slater Sees Comparisons to Joe Staley, Trent Williams

Calling himself "the best tackle in the draft," Slater links his skills to the likes of Staley and Williams, and sees a fit with the 49ers at 12th overall.
Advertising