NaVorro Bowman Shares Touching Tribute for Late High School Coach

The heartfelt letter detailed his first memories of Coach Lynch and the immeasurable lessons he learned from his mentor.

"I carry his words with me everywhere I go," Bowman wrote.

The Players' Tribune wasn't the only avenue the linebacker took in order to honor his late coach. Bowman also took the stage at the Coaching Corps Game Changer Awards, created for top Bay Area professional athletes to celebrate the profound influence that coaches have had on their lives. During his time at the podium, Bowman delivered an emotional speech to those at the ceremony, which was also broadcast live on CSN Bay Area.

"I had the honor of winning his first state championship for him," Bowman said, fighting through tears. "I know it meant so much to him, man. I just wish he was here to see what I'm doing now."