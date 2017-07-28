NaVorro Bowman Ready to 'Start from Scratch', Earn His Stripes in 2017

But Bowman will also be working to retain his role as San Francisco's starting MIKE linebacker. John Lynch told KNBR a few weeks ago that he expects to see Bowman play an extended period when preseason games roll around. There won't be a "pitch count" for Bowman like he's seen in past summers. The 49ers new regime needs to see what they have in the veteran linebacker, just like every other player.

And that's OK with Bowman. He won't shy away from a larger-than-normal role in exhibition play.

"I just look forward to playing," he said. "I'm going to put the work in and be ready to go. It's time for me to do what I know I can do. The accolades I've earned don't mean anything. I'm starting from scratch. I'm hungry."

The rest of the locker room shares Bowman's sentiments. It's a group of 90 players eager to make the final 53-man roster and prove that the 49ers have turned the page from a 2-14 record in 2016.