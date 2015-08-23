 Skip to main content
Advertising

NaVorro Bowman Describes 'Emotional' Return in 49ers Win

Aug 23, 2015 at 04:15 PM

NaVorro Bowman isn't one to show his feelings often.

But when he ran onto the field for the first time in 19 months on Sunday, the typically-stoic linebacker let the moment consume him.

"I was a little emotional just being back out there seeing the fans," Bowman said. "It got me going. I missed it."

Bowman, who missed all of last year after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2013 NFC Championship game, made his preseason debut in the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The three-time All-Pro sat out the team's previous game against the Houston Texans, instead choosing to make his long-awaited return in front of the Levi's® Stadium crowd.

"It felt right to give the fans the first look at me because they do so much for us and we appreciate them," Bowman said. "It's the preseason, so we had a choice and I wanted to give it back to them."

Bowman didn't disappoint his audience either.  Although he only played three snaps, the veteran recorded three tackles, including two for loss.

On the first play from scrimmage, Bowman levied a huge hit on Cowboys running back Darren McFadden in the hole to limit the carry to a 1-yard gain. He tackled McFadden again on second down with the help of Nick Moody for a 1-yard loss. Finally on third down, Bowman used his smarts to get the 49ers defense off of the field.

"I was just baiting Tony (Romo), making him thinking I was blitzing the A-gap and that he had the running back free on the edge," Bowman said. "I got him to throw the ball to him, and I made the play."

Bowman said he is a more intelligent player after watching from the sidelines for a season.

"I saw it from the coaches' view," Bowman said. "That's what the greats do; they find different ways to learn. That's what the year gave me. I wanted to show that I'm a student of the game, not just a player."

If the Cowboys had tallied a first down on their opening possession, Bowman likely would have been replaced from the game. Jim Tomsula set a strict snap count of five plays for the linebacker.

"I wanted to be out there longer, but it's early in the year and we have a long road ahead of us," Bowman said. "We just want to be smart with it. I knew I had five plays, so I wanted to make the best of it.  

49ers vs. Cowboys: Preseason Week 2

View the top photos from San Francisco's matchup against Dallas in the first game at Levi's Stadium of 2015.

No Title
1 / 105
No Title
2 / 105
No Title
3 / 105
No Title
4 / 105
No Title
5 / 105
No Title
6 / 105
No Title
7 / 105
No Title
8 / 105
No Title
9 / 105
No Title
10 / 105
No Title
11 / 105
No Title
12 / 105
No Title
13 / 105
No Title
14 / 105
No Title
15 / 105
No Title
16 / 105
No Title
17 / 105
No Title
18 / 105
No Title
19 / 105
No Title
20 / 105
No Title
21 / 105
No Title
22 / 105
No Title
23 / 105
No Title
24 / 105
No Title
25 / 105
No Title
26 / 105
No Title
27 / 105
No Title
28 / 105
No Title
29 / 105
No Title
30 / 105
No Title
31 / 105
No Title
32 / 105
No Title
33 / 105
No Title
34 / 105
No Title
35 / 105
No Title
36 / 105
No Title
37 / 105
No Title
38 / 105
No Title
39 / 105
No Title
40 / 105
No Title
41 / 105
No Title
42 / 105
No Title
43 / 105
No Title
44 / 105
No Title
45 / 105
No Title
46 / 105
No Title
47 / 105
No Title
48 / 105
No Title
49 / 105
No Title
50 / 105
No Title
51 / 105
No Title
52 / 105
No Title
53 / 105
No Title
54 / 105
No Title
55 / 105
No Title
56 / 105
No Title
57 / 105
No Title
58 / 105
No Title
59 / 105
No Title
60 / 105
No Title
61 / 105
No Title
62 / 105
No Title
63 / 105
No Title
64 / 105
No Title
65 / 105
No Title
66 / 105
No Title
67 / 105
No Title
68 / 105
No Title
69 / 105
No Title
70 / 105
No Title
71 / 105
No Title
72 / 105
No Title
73 / 105
No Title
74 / 105
No Title
75 / 105
No Title
76 / 105
No Title
77 / 105
No Title
78 / 105
No Title
79 / 105
No Title
80 / 105
No Title
81 / 105
No Title
82 / 105
No Title
83 / 105
No Title
84 / 105
No Title
85 / 105
No Title
86 / 105
No Title
87 / 105
No Title
88 / 105
No Title
89 / 105
No Title
90 / 105
No Title
91 / 105
No Title
92 / 105
No Title
93 / 105
No Title
94 / 105
No Title
95 / 105
No Title
96 / 105
No Title
97 / 105
No Title
98 / 105
No Title
99 / 105
No Title
100 / 105
No Title
101 / 105
No Title
102 / 105
No Title
103 / 105
No Title
104 / 105
No Title
105 / 105
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"My adrenaline was rushing. It felt good to hit someone else; to just go out there and make some plays."

Bowman's teammates were predictably thrilled to see the locker-room leader back in the middle of the 49ers defense.

"Everyone here has seen how hard he's worked to get back and how hard he's going in training camp to get ready for this," Colin Kaepernick said. "To see him step out there and be his old self, that's what we've seen in training camp."

The next step for Bowman is playing more than a few snaps, but to have this first hurdle behind him represents a weight lifted off his shoulders.

"It's a huge relief," Bowman said. "I can squat down and take some contact on the knee. Now I know I can move as quick as the guy running the ball."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks 

As we draw closer to the draft, experts and analysts have the 49ers selecting young talent to boost the offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver positions with their early picks.
news

David Lombardi Talks Mock Draft Picks and Brock Purdy Offseason Plans | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the start of the 49ers offseason workout program, Brock Purdy's youth football camp and mock draft projections with The Athletic's David Lombardi on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production

A limited number of 49ers license plates will be given away to fans for free.
news

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close

Now that the 2023 season is in the rearview mirror, let's take a look at the San Francisco 49ers opponents in 2024.
Advertising