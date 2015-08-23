NaVorro Bowman Describes 'Emotional' Return in 49ers Win

"It felt right to give the fans the first look at me because they do so much for us and we appreciate them," Bowman said. "It's the preseason, so we had a choice and I wanted to give it back to them."

Bowman didn't disappoint his audience either. Although he only played three snaps, the veteran recorded three tackles, including two for loss.

On the first play from scrimmage, Bowman levied a huge hit on Cowboys running back Darren McFadden in the hole to limit the carry to a 1-yard gain. He tackled McFadden again on second down with the help of Nick Moody for a 1-yard loss. Finally on third down, Bowman used his smarts to get the 49ers defense off of the field.

"I was just baiting Tony (Romo), making him thinking I was blitzing the A-gap and that he had the running back free on the edge," Bowman said. "I got him to throw the ball to him, and I made the play."

Bowman said he is a more intelligent player after watching from the sidelines for a season.

"I saw it from the coaches' view," Bowman said. "That's what the greats do; they find different ways to learn. That's what the year gave me. I wanted to show that I'm a student of the game, not just a player."

If the Cowboys had tallied a first down on their opening possession, Bowman likely would have been replaced from the game. Jim Tomsula set a strict snap count of five plays for the linebacker.