NaVorro Bowman Back at Full-strength, Embracing LB Competition

"Injuries are part of the game, but I've done everything I've needed to do to get back to where I am today. I'm ahead of schedule. I don't feel anything in my Achilles or my knee. Guys can see that out there on the field."

Kyle Shanahan also reiterated that Bowman looks like the linebacker he's seen on tape. However, a clean bill of health was just the first hurdle for Bowman to clear in 2017. In addition to his rigorous physical rehab, he's being challenged with mastering a new defensive system.

Bowman has thrived as an inside linebacker in San Francisco's 3-4 defense since 2010. This season will be his first in a 4-3 scheme. Unsurprisingly, the linebacker says he's enjoying his new role in defensive coordinator Robert Saleh's one-gap scheme.

"I like it, I like it a lot," Bowman said. "I'm able to fly around to the ball and make the plays that I know I will."

But Bowman will have to earn his keep, just like every other player on the roster. Shanahan made it clear that, "Nobody is locked in at anything." Granted, established NFL veterans like Bowman and Joe Staley will have a clearer path to earning a starting job, they'll still have to prove it on the practice field all the same.

San Francisco added depth at linebacker with free agents Malcolm Smith and Brock Coyle. Ray-Ray Armstrong has returned from injury, and the team used the 31st overall pick on Reuben Foster. Shanahan told reporters that the 49ers will have a good linebacker who isn't in the starting lineup come the fall. Still, Bowman's confidence remains steadfast.