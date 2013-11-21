Morning Tailgate: Mr. Rogers Goes (Back) to WAS





In a way, Carlos Rogers has already completed his business in Washington.

In another, it remains unfinished.

Rogers made a tackle and defended the pass well in the 49ers 19-11 victory over his former team in Nov. 2011.

San Francisco's slot cornerback, however, remains as motivated as ever to visit the city where he spent his first six NFL seasons. A second reunion takes place in the teams' Week 12 matchup on "Monday Night Football."

"I think it's going to be the same," Rogers said when asked if he will feel similar emotions this time around. "It's still my old team, still some old players, old coaching staff, same ownership.

"But, like I told the guys, this isn't about me; it's about us – this team – trying to find a way to win no matter who we play."

Revenge is a second consideration when the 49ers (6-4) are really focused on winning. During their current two-game skid, the team's offense has struggled, while the defense has excelled.

Rogers was asked whether he's seen losses wear on and ultimately divide locker rooms. After all, Washington went 42-54 in his tenure there.

"Yeah, you do see it, finger-pointing and people calling people out. But I don't think that's going to happen in this locker room," Rogers said. "We're a tight family. We stick together. We don't call people out. Whatever we need to handle in-house, we handle in-house."

For more storylines surrounding the team, check out this edition of Morning Tailgate links, presented by State Farm.

**Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle** said that Frank Gore "won't let it drop."

**Bill Williamson of ESPN.com*** *sourced Tramaine Brock's rise to a starting role.

**Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News*** *quoted Mike Shanahan on Monday's quarterbacks.

Janie McCauley of the Associated Pressnoted Kevin McDermott's success at snapper.

**Taylor Price of 49ers.com** focused on the team's health at the left guard position.

* *

CLIP OF THE DAY:

* *