Morning Tailgate: Kendall Hunter Activated

The San Francisco 49ers are now stronger in the backfield.
Kendall Hunter has been activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List and could join his teammates on the field for Saturday's 49ers Fan Fest at Candlestick Park.
The third-year running back ranked sixth in the NFL last season averaging 5.2 yards per carry before he was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 27.
Hunter has been a powerful runner and emerging play-maker for the 49ers. He's totaled 844 rushing yards and four touchdowns in two seasons. Hunter injured his Achilles in a Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints and has been relentlessly rehabbing to get back on the field.
Hunter has been sprinting and cutting for most of San Francisco's offseason program and now it appears as if No. 32 is ready to return to full action.
