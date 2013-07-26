Morning Tailgate: Depth Chart Watch

Nothing is set in stone by any means, but the opening day of training camp previewed the depth chart on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Kyle Williams saw a lot of action with the first-team offense at wide receiver. Defensively, it was free agent pickup Craig Dahl running with the first-team at free safety. Third-year nose tackle Ian Williams took the first crack at playing nose tackle with the first unit as well. Sixth-year defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey rotated with the first defense towards the end of practice.

It's worth noting that the 49ers used a rotation at the free safety position during veteran minicamp. C.J. Spillman and Trenton Robinson also got looks at free safety with the starting defense. First-round pick Eric Reid took turns during OTAs.

Will the rotation continue in training camp? Perhaps defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will shed light on that topic when he speaks to the media at 11:30 a.m. PT.

Catch it on 49ers.com/live. NaVorro Bowman and Anquan Boldin are also scheduled to speak.



Analysis of the first-team reps will continue to be examined throughout the first week of camp. Each player will look to put on a good showing in order to earn quality reps when the 49ers open the preseason Aug. 8 at home against the Denver Broncos.

For now, training camp opportunities remain most important. And of course, San Francisco's coaches will continue to dissect each period of practice to find the players worthy of receiving first-team reps in the preseason against the opponent's best players.

