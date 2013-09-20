Morning Tailgate: Alex Smith Helps 49ers

Sep 20, 2013 at 02:38 AM
Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is off to a 3-0 start with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Every win by the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2005 NFL Draft helps San Francisco's 2014 draft haul. The 49ers received a pair of draft picks in exchange for Smith, the first was a second-round pick used to select defensive tackle Garrett Celek, the other is currently a conditional third-round pick in the 2014 draft.

If the Chiefs finish .500 or better this season, the 49ers will receive a second-round pick from Kansas City. If the Chiefs finish worse than 8-8, the 49ers will keep a third-round selection.

With Smith leading Kansas City to a 26-16 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Thursday Night Football," San Francisco's second-round prospects continue to improve.

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee discussed how Smith's 273-yard passing performance helped the 49ers upcoming draft. Barrows noted the 49ers are expected to have 13 draft picks in 2014.

More 49ers headlines can be found in today's Morning Tailgate.

Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle looked at Trent Richardson's potential impact on Sunday's game

Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com detailed the latest 49ers injury report.

Bill Williamson of ESPN.com explained why the 49ers aren't running as many zone-read plays in 2013.

Andrew Pentis of 49ers.com examined the prospects of Eric Reid returning to action on Sunday.

RB @Boobie24Dixon rocking the official #49ersStudios t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/5EWDAwU7dt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 19, 2013

