Morning Tailgate: Alex Smith Helps 49ers

Former 49ers quarterback Alex Smith is off to a 3-0 start with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Every win by the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2005 NFL Draft helps San Francisco's 2014 draft haul. The 49ers received a pair of draft picks in exchange for Smith, the first was a second-round pick used to select defensive tackle Garrett Celek, the other is currently a conditional third-round pick in the 2014 draft.



If the Chiefs finish .500 or better this season, the 49ers will receive a second-round pick from Kansas City. If the Chiefs finish worse than 8-8, the 49ers will keep a third-round selection.

With Smith leading Kansas City to a 26-16 road win over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Thursday Night Football," San Francisco's second-round prospects continue to improve.



Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee discussed how Smith's 273-yard passing performance helped the 49ers upcoming draft. Barrows noted the 49ers are expected to have 13 draft picks in 2014.

