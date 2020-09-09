Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster

New and Notable

Where Do the 49ers Sit in First Power Rankings of the 2020 Season?

Media outlets released their Week 1 power rankings as teams prepare for the official start of the NFL season. Here is where the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers stand heading into Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL.com's Top 5

Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans

