Morning Report: Updates Following Week 7 vs. Chiefs

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 24th.
New and Notable
'Self-Inflicted Wounds' Hurt the 49ers at Home; 7 Takeaways from #KCvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers were unable to overcome some "self-inflicted" wounds and a high powered Kansas City Chiefs offense to secure a win at home in Week 7. The loss is the first of the season at Levi's® Stadium and puts the 49ers at 3-4 on the year. With the Seattle Seahawks 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, San Francisco drops to the third spot in the NFC West rankings.
Read More >>>
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.