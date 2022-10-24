Morning Report: Updates Following Week 7 vs. Chiefs

New and Notable

The San Francisco 49ers were unable to overcome some "self-inflicted" wounds and a high powered Kansas City Chiefs offense to secure a win at home in Week 7. The loss is the first of the season at Levi's® Stadium and puts the 49ers at 3-4 on the year. With the Seattle Seahawks 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, San Francisco drops to the third spot in the NFC West rankings.