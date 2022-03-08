Morning Report: Three 49ers Land on NFL.com's 101 Free Agents List

Good Morning Faithful,
Top 101 NFL Free Agents of 2022
"Around The NFL" editor Gregg Rosenthal compiled his list of the top free agents heading into the 2022 season. Led off by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, the list includes three 49ers players. Overall, San Francisco has 28 players with expiring contracts once the NFL's free agency period begins on March 16.
Rank 35: DL D.J. Jones
"Jones is a projection, but he excelled in his fifth season with the 49ers after earning more snaps. In a very thin free-agent class of defensive tackles, he has the best combination of youth, experience and potential."
Rank 51: OL Laken Tomlinson
"The former Lions afterthought rebuilt his career in San Francisco as a premier run-blocker. He would fit perfectly in any of the Shanahan-like offenses around the league."
Rank 76: DL Arden Key
"If I was an agent for a defensive lineman, I would make my client sign with the 49ers, because everyone who goes there makes the most of their opportunities. Key was a beast down the stretch last season."
49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves
The 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan announced a multitude of coaching changes on Monday, including a new special teams coordinator, assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.
