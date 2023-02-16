Powered By

Morning Report:  Reviewing the 49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

Feb 16, 2023 at 09:10 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 16th.

New and Notable

49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency on March 13 just before the start of the new NFL league year.

UK Faithful 'Dreams Come True' in Visit to Levi's® Stadium

Due to the San Francisco 49ers long standing history of success, the organization has become one of the most recognizable American sports teams. The fandom has grown globally, especially in the United Kingdom, and in early 2022 the 49ers earned access to activate in the market as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 Free Agents

The 49ers have a number of players set to become free agents on March 15. View all of them in one place.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
1 / 27

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
2 / 27

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Daniel Brunskill
3 / 27

OL Daniel Brunskill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
4 / 27

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 27

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
6 / 27

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
7 / 27

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
8 / 27

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
9 / 27

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
10 / 27

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst
11 / 27

DL Maurice Hurst

49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
12 / 27

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 27

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Josh Johnson
14 / 27

QB Josh Johnson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
15 / 27

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jordan Matthews
16 / 27

TE Jordan Matthews

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
17 / 27

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
18 / 27

T Mike McGlinchey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
19 / 27

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Tarvarius Moore
20 / 27

DB Tarvarius Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
21 / 27

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
22 / 27

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
23 / 27

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
24 / 27

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
25 / 27

CB Jason Verrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 27

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
27 / 27

DL Jordan Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Attend the 2023 NFL Honors Ceremony in Arizona

Check out some of the top photos of TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, RB Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers players and alumni at NFL Honors.

TE George Kittle
1 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kathryn Riley/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 15

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
4 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Deion Sanders
5 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 15

TE George Kittle

Cooper Neill/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Cooper Neill/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees
11 / 15

DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
12 / 15

TE George Kittle

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kathryn Riley/2023 Kathryn Riley
Deion Sanders
14 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa
15 / 15

DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Happy Valentine's Day from the San Francisco 49ers 

Check out these one-of-a-kind 49ers Valentine's Day cards as we get in the spirit of the holiday.

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
1 / 10

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

TE George Kittle
2 / 10

TE George Kittle

S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 10

S Talanoa Hufanga

QB Brock Purdy
4 / 10

QB Brock Purdy

WR Jauan Jennings
5 / 10

WR Jauan Jennings

QB Trey Lance
6 / 10

QB Trey Lance

WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 10

WR Deebo Samuel

P Mitch Wishnowsky
8 / 10

P Mitch Wishnowsky

LS Taybor Pepper
9 / 10

LS Taybor Pepper

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
10 / 10

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

