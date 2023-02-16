Morning Report:  Reviewing the 49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 16th.
New and Notable
49ers Specialists Set to Become Free Agents
Roster turnover year-to-year is expected in the NFL, and similarly to the end of last season, the San Francisco 49ers have a sizable group from the 2022 roster set to hit the open market. A total of 27 players with expiring contracts will officially enter free agency on March 13 just before the start of the new NFL league year.
Read More >>>
UK Faithful 'Dreams Come True' in Visit to Levi's® Stadium
Due to the San Francisco 49ers long standing history of success, the organization has become one of the most recognizable American sports teams. The fandom has grown globally, especially in the United Kingdom, and in early 2022 the 49ers earned access to activate in the market as part of the NFL's initial activation of its International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) program.
Read More >>>
What to Watch
Say Cheese
The 49ers have a number of players set to become free agents on March 15. View all of them in one place.
Check out some of the top photos of TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, RB Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers players and alumni at NFL Honors.
Check out these one-of-a-kind 49ers Valentine's Day cards as we get in the spirit of the holiday.