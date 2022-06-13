Morning Report: Recapping 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 13.
New and Notable
Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent
The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.
49ers Forecast A New and Improved Special Teams Unit in 2022
Plenty of new faces have entered the 49ers facility ahead of the 2022 season, including special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.
Schneider returns to coaching in the NFL after working as the special teams coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-20. During that span, Seattle's special teams units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26), second in blocked kicks (24) and fifth in touchdowns scored (14).
In 2021, Schneider stepped away from coaching to focus more attention on his family life. In his eyes, it's made him an even greater coach.
Lo Más Destacado del Mini Campamento de los 49ers
Los San Francisco 49ers tuvieron su mini campamento obligatorio esta semana. Las prácticas se llevaron acabo del martes al miércoles. Estos días ofrecieron varios detalles sobresalientes y muy buenas jugadas. Además comentarios muy interesantes de entrenadores y jugadores.
In the Community
During a trip to Mercy Housing, players shared stories with the students of how they've overcome hardships in their own lives and enjoyed a BBQ in one of the new complex common spaces.