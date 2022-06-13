Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping 49ers Mandatory Minicamp

Jun 13, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 13.

New and Notable

Mandatory Minicamp Showcases Growth in Young 49ers Talent

The San Francisco 49ers squad reunited for the first time for mandatory minicamp practices that took place June 7-8. As the team hit the field at the SAP Performance Facility, many coaches and veteran players noticed a great amount of growth and confidence in young players and rookies while they prepared for training camp.

Read More >>>

49ers Forecast A New and Improved Special Teams Unit in 2022

Plenty of new faces have entered the 49ers facility ahead of the 2022 season, including special teams coordinator Brian Schneider.

Schneider returns to coaching in the NFL after working as the special teams coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-20. During that span, Seattle's special teams units ranked first in the NFL in takeaways (26), second in blocked kicks (24) and fifth in touchdowns scored (14).

In 2021, Schneider stepped away from coaching to focus more attention on his family life. In his eyes, it's made him an even greater coach.

Read More >>>

Lo Más Destacado del Mini Campamento de los 49ers

Los San Francisco 49ers tuvieron su mini campamento obligatorio esta semana. Las prácticas se llevaron acabo del martes al miércoles. Estos días ofrecieron varios detalles sobresalientes y muy buenas jugadas. Además comentarios muy interesantes de entrenadores y jugadores.

Lee Mas >>>

In the Community

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

During a trip to Mercy Housing, players shared stories with the students of how they've overcome hardships in their own lives and enjoyed a BBQ in one of the new complex common spaces.

DL Arik Armstead
1 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
2 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
3 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
4 / 44

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Javon Kinlaw
5 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw

DB Jimmie Ward
6 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
7 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

CB Jason Verrett
8 / 44

CB Jason Verrett

DL Arik Armstead
9 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

CB Ambry Thomas
10 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas

CB Dontae Johnson
11 / 44

CB Dontae Johnson

DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
12 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kevin Givens, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
13 / 44

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kevin Givens, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

CB Ambry Thomas
14 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas

DL Arik Armstead
15 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DL Kevin Givens, DL Maurice Hurst
16 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw, DL Arik Armstead, DB Jimmie Ward, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DL Kevin Givens, DL Maurice Hurst

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
17 / 44

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Javon Kinlaw
18 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
19 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

CB Ambry Thomas
20 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
21 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
22 / 44

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DB Jimmie Ward
23 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 44

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB Dre Greenlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw
25 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
26 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

DL Arik Armstead
27 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

CB Ka'dar Hollman
29 / 44

CB Ka'dar Hollman

CB Emmanuel Moseley
30 / 44

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DL Arik Armstead
31 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
32 / 44

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
33 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Jason Verrett
34 / 44

CB Darqueze Dennard, CB Jason Verrett

DB Jimmie Ward
35 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
36 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

DL Arik Armstead
37 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

CB Ambry Thomas
38 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas

DT Javon Kinlaw
39 / 44

DT Javon Kinlaw

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
40 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Ka'dar Hollman
41 / 44

DB Jimmie Ward, CB Ka'dar Hollman

DL Arik Armstead
42 / 44

DL Arik Armstead

CB Ambry Thomas, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
43 / 44

CB Ambry Thomas, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing
44 / 44

Arik Armstead and Teammates Visit Afterschool Program at Mercy Housing

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Conclude 2022 Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Kick Off Mandatory Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Rookies Recall Draft Day Memories

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Frank Gore Retires a Niner, 49ers Sign 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Players and Coaches Evaluate the Start of OTAs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Tight End to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Preseason Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Dwight Clark Legacy Series

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Host Rookie Minicamp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Release 2022 Schedule

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Countdown to the 49ers Schedule Reveal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising