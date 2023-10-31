Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

Oct 31, 2023 at 09:20 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 31st.

New and Notable

Greenlaw and Banks Injury Updates; Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

Some time away from the field is on the horizon for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The team will head into the Bye with a 5-3 record after their third-straight loss of the season. In his final media availability before the break, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared updates on several players' injury timelines, the schedule for the week ahead and observations from the 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

Ferrell, Kittle and McCaffrey Form PFF Top Performer Trio in #CINvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers enter the Bye with a 5-3 record following their 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. After winning five-straight games to start the season, the team now finds itself on a three-game slide and will use the time off to gear up for an important second half of the season.

Off the Field: 49ers Players Go All Out for Halloween 🎃

Happy Halloween Faithful!

October 31st is the perfect time for 49ers players to unleash their creativity and embrace their favorite characters.

If you're searching for costume inspiration this year, look no further than your favorite NFL players. Check out some of the 49ers Halloween costumes from 2022

What to Watch

