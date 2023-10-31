Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

New and Notable

Greenlaw and Banks Injury Updates; Four Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

Some time away from the field is on the horizon for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9. The team will head into the Bye with a 5-3 record after their third-straight loss of the season. In his final media availability before the break, head coach Kyle Shanahan shared updates on several players' injury timelines, the schedule for the week ahead and observations from the 31-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.