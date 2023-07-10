Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Wide Receivers

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 10th.
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Wide Receivers
The San Francisco 49ers will enter this year's training camp with a total of 11 wide receivers. The newest additions are nine-year veteran Chris Conley, seventh-round draft pick Ronnie Bell and undrafted free agent Isaiah Winstead.
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Dallas Cowboys
The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.
As all 32 teams begin gearing up for training camp, 49ers.com is breaking down some of the key matchups of the upcoming season in this 2023 opponent preview series. We'll also hear directly from the opposition on their club's biggest offseason moves.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.