Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 49ers 2022 Draft Outlook

First Round-less 49ers Can Find 'Quality Starters' on Day 2 and 3 of Draft

As it currently stands, the San Francisco 49ers will be watching from the sidelines on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers offered up their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, in addition to some other stock to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third-overall pick in last year's draft.

Void of a first round selection, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes it isn't the worst situation for a number of teams heading into this year's draft.