Morning Report: Daniel Jeremiah Previews 49ers 2022 Draft Outlook

Mar 01, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 1.

First Round-less 49ers Can Find 'Quality Starters' on Day 2 and 3 of Draft

As it currently stands, the San Francisco 49ers will be watching from the sidelines on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers offered up their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, in addition to some other stock to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the third-overall pick in last year's draft.

Void of a first round selection, NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes it isn't the worst situation for a number of teams heading into this year's draft.

"I think this is a really good depth draft, especially when you get into the second, third (and) fourth round. There's a lot of quality there, a lot of starters," Jeremiah said in a conference call on Friday. "People are going to realize when you target the right positions outside of Round 1, you can survive without a first-round pick."

Read More >>>

On This Day in The Bay: The Cowboy Comes to California

On this day in 2008, the 49ers signed free agent defensive lineman Justin Smith. The change in environment for the former Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick imbued Smith with a new energy and excitement on the gridiron. Smith anchored San Francisco's defensive line from 2008-2014, starting 110 games and registering 43.5 sacks. Smith immediately won the hearts of the Faithful while playing in just his third game with the 49ers when he intercepted a Jon Kitna pass to seal a win over the Detroit Lions.

Read More >>>

