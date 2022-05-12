Morning Report: Countdown to the 49ers Schedule Reveal

Arik Armstead Becomes a 6th Grader for the Day

Arik Armstead went back to the 6th grade to show what it looks like to be the "Big Man" on campus. Follow Armstead as he lived the life of a student for the day going to class, recess, lunch, doing homework and tutoring. The defensive lineman also gave an in-depth first look into the new Armstead Academy after school program. Watch the full video below 👇