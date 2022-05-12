Morning Report: Countdown to the 49ers Schedule Reveal

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, May 12.
New and Notable
Watch the NFL's Schedule Release Show
Get ready for the 2022 season with Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon on NFL Network Thursday, May 12th at 5:00 pm PT, with additional coverage on ESPN2. Don't miss your first look at the entire 17-game regular season schedule and in-depth analysis of every team and division.
NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
The show will be live streamed on NFL Network across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Arik Armstead Becomes a 6th Grader for the Day
Arik Armstead went back to the 6th grade to show what it looks like to be the "Big Man" on campus. Follow Armstead as he lived the life of a student for the day going to class, recess, lunch, doing homework and tutoring. The defensive lineman also gave an in-depth first look into the new Armstead Academy after school program. Watch the full video below 👇
Free Agent Facts: Kemoko Turay
Turay was selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 52nd-overall pick in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
In his very first week playing in the NFL, Turay became the highest-graded Pro Football Focus edge defender. During his NFL premiere against the Los Angeles Chargers, the edge rusher recorded two tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one quarterback hit and two quarterback hurries.
Read More >>>