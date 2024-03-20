Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

New and Notable

49ers Sign Quarterback Joshua Dobbs to One-Year Deal

Dobbs (6-3, 220) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2017-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023) he has appeared in 21 games (14 starts) and completed 312 of 502 passing attempts (62.2%) for 2,920 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2023, Dobbs appeared in a career-high 13 games (12 starts) and completed 262 of 417 passing attempts (62.8%) for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns between his time in Arizona and Minnesota.