Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

New and Notable
49ers Sign Quarterback Joshua Dobbs to One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed QB Joshua Dobbs to a one-year deal.
Dobbs (6-3, 220) was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round (135th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his seven-year NFL career with the Steelers (2017-21), Tennessee Titans (2022), Arizona Cardinals (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2023) he has appeared in 21 games (14 starts) and completed 312 of 502 passing attempts (62.2%) for 2,920 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2023, Dobbs appeared in a career-high 13 games (12 starts) and completed 262 of 417 passing attempts (62.8%) for 2,464 yards and 13 touchdowns between his time in Arizona and Minnesota.
Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑
San Francisco 49ers first-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown received a prestigious honor following an impressive rookie season in the NFL.
A proud native of Trenton, New Jersey, Brown was given the key to his hometown on the steps of Trenton's city hall by Mayor Reed Gusciora. Brown was celebrated in the state's capital with golden balloons shaped in his jersey No. 27 and a banner that read "Congratulations Ji'Ayir Brown on dreams fulfilled... We are proud of you!"
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell
The San Francisco 49ers have added another veteran to its linebacker corps, signing De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal on Monday. Campbell comes to The Bay after a three-year stint with the Green Bay Packers (2021-2023), which includes a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2021 season. Reinforcement at the linebacker position is crucial with defensive playmaker Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Super Bowl LVIII and Oren Burks signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Community Relations events throughout the 2023 season.