Morning Report: 49ers Release 2022 Schedule

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, May 13.
New and Notable
It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule
The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.
The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).
¡Es Oficial! Los 49ers Revelan el Calendario de la Temporada 2022
Los 49ers se enfrentarán a la NFC Sur y la AFC Oeste en un juego entre divisiones, mientras continúan luchando contra sus oponentes de la NFC Oeste dos veces al año. San Francisco recibirá también a los Miami Dolphins y Washington Commanders y visitará a los Chicago Bears.
Los 49ers abren la temporada regular como visitantes mientras viajan a la ciudad ventosa para enfrentarse a los Bears en Soldier Field. El equipo está programado para jugar cinco partidos en horario estelar durante la temporada regular en 2022, con dos en "Sunday Night Football" de NBC (Semana 3 contra los Broncos de Denver, Semana 10 contra los Chargers de Los Angeles), dos en "Monday Night Football" de ESPN (semana 3 contra Rams de Los Angeles, semana 11 contra Cardinals de Arizona) y uno en "Thursday Night Football" de Amazon Prime Video (semana 15 contra los Seahawks de Seattle).
Say Cheese
Take a look at the opponents the 49ers are set to face during the 2022 season.