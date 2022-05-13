Morning Report: 49ers Release 2022 Schedule

New and Notable

It's Official! 49ers Reveal 2022 Season Schedule

The 49ers will face the NFC South and AFC West in cross-divisional play, while continuing to battle their NFC West opponents twice a year. San Francisco will also host the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders and visit the Chicago Bears.

The 49ers open the regular season on the road as they travel to the Windy City to take on the Bears at Soldier Field. The team is scheduled to play in five prime time games during the regular season in 2022, with two on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Denver Broncos, Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers), two on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" (Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals) and one on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" (Week 15 vs. Seattle Seahawks).