Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into Week 4 vs. Seattle

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 29.
New and Notable
49ers Look to Bounce Back Against Division Rivals
Coming off a heartbreaking final 37 seconds against the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers reset their focus to winning their first division matchup of the season. The 49ers are set to take on the Seahawks back at Levi's® Stadium, where the competition doesn't get any easier against a Seattle team who is eager for a rebound of their own.
Although the Seahawks enter Week 4 of the season with a 1-2 record following back-to-back losses, they currently lead the series against the 49ers in San Francisco territory, 12-9, winning the both of the clubs' last two competitions. Gearing up for the divisional match, the 49ers know not to underestimate Seattle's dismal start to the season, as both franchises have a history of suspenseful finishes. It's worth noting, two of San Francisco's last three home games against Seattle have gone to overtime. For the 49ers, a hustle mindset is important in preparation for Sunday's hard-nosed NFC West battle.
Read More >>>
2021 Power Rankings: Does Loss to Packers Affect 49ers Position?
A walk-off field goal by Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby in the final seconds of Sunday's primetime matchup led to a blemished record for the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers showed fight, clawing their way back, and even taking the lead, from a 17-point deficit in the first half.
With a tough slate of divisional matchups ahead, here's a roundup of where national pundits view the 49ers in the Week 4 edition of power rankings.
In Case You Missed It
Get to know Bay Area actor Harry Shum Jr, his journey to becoming a 49ers fan, why he supports The Conscious Kid to promote anti-racist children's books and more in this episode of Verified Faithful, presented by Levi's®.
Watch the full video below. 👇
Say Cheese
A few of the 49ers famous fans and legends were in attendance at Levi's® Stadium for the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
December 3, 1995
Midway through the third quarter of a 10-10 tie with the Buffalo Bills, linebackers Lee Woodall and Gary Plummer altered the 49ers season.
In a game with serious playoff implications, both clubs entered Candlestick Park with 8-4 records. The 49ers held a slight edge over the 7-5 Atlanta Falcons in the NFC West. A loss to the Bills would put their postseason plans in jeopardy.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.