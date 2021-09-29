Morning Report: 49ers Power Rankings Heading into Week 4 vs. Seattle

New and Notable

49ers Look to Bounce Back Against Division Rivals

Coming off a heartbreaking final 37 seconds against the Green Bay Packers, the San Francisco 49ers reset their focus to winning their first division matchup of the season. The 49ers are set to take on the Seahawks back at Levi's® Stadium, where the competition doesn't get any easier against a Seattle team who is eager for a rebound of their own.

Although the Seahawks enter Week 4 of the season with a 1-2 record following back-to-back losses, they currently lead the series against the 49ers in San Francisco territory, 12-9, winning the both of the clubs' last two competitions. Gearing up for the divisional match, the 49ers know not to underestimate Seattle's dismal start to the season, as both franchises have a history of suspenseful finishes. It's worth noting, two of San Francisco's last three home games against Seattle have gone to overtime. For the 49ers, a hustle mindset is important in preparation for Sunday's hard-nosed NFC West battle.