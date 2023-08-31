Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 31st.
Seven 49ers to Draft to Your Fantasy Football Team in 2023
The 49ers had the NFL's best point-differential (+178) and were the only team to finish top-five both in yards per play and yards per play against last season, as they are loaded on both sides of the ball. The offense should provide a ton of fantasy goldmines, thanks largely to head coach Kyle Shanahan's system that's incredibly friendly to quarterbacks.
Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle
The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.
Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster
The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.
Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: