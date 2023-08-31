Powered By

Morning Report: Lynch and Shanahan Detail 53-Man Roster Decisions

Aug 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, August 31st.

Seven 49ers to Draft to Your Fantasy Football Team in 2023

The 49ers had the NFL's best point-differential (+178) and were the only team to finish top-five both in yards per play and yards per play against last season, as they are loaded on both sides of the ball. The offense should provide a ton of fantasy goldmines, thanks largely to head coach Kyle Shanahan's system that's incredibly friendly to quarterbacks.

Shanahan, Lynch Discuss 53-Man Roster Decisions and Updates on Moody and Kittle

The San Francisco 49ers have their 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad after days of deliberation and tough decisions. Despite inevitably losing some players to the waiver wire, the team's decision makers are heading confidently towards Week 1 with the group they've spent the entire offseason and summer constructing.

Position-By-Position Breakdown of the 49ers Initial 2023 53-Man Roster

The San Francisco 49ers have made their moves to arrive at their initial 53-man roster by the NFL's August 29, 1:00 p.m. PT deadline. Unlike in years past, clubs did not go through a series of league-mandated roster reductions over the course of training camp and the preseason due to a resolution passed in March at the Annual League Meeting. Instead, teams only had to meet one cutdown date.

Say Cheese

49ers Players Prepare for the Start of the 2023 Regular Season

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 26

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
3 / 26

WR Ronnie Bell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
4 / 26

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
7 / 26

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
8 / 26

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
9 / 26

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
10 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
11 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 26

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Tay Martin
14 / 26

WR Tay Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, DL Drake Jackson
15 / 26

OL Colton McKivitz, DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
17 / 26

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
18 / 26

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
20 / 26

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
22 / 26

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
23 / 26

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
24 / 26

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
26 / 26

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Meet the 49ers 2023 53-Man Roster

Get to know the 53 members of the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of August 29, 2023.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 53

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
2 / 53

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 53

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
4 / 53

OL Aaron Banks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
5 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
6 / 53

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 53

OL Jake Brendel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 53

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
9 / 53

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
10 / 53

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
11 / 53

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
12 / 53

DL Kalia Davis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
13 / 53

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
14 / 53

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
15 / 53

OL Jon Feliciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
16 / 53

DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
17 / 53

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
18 / 53

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
19 / 53

DL Kevin Givens

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
20 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
21 / 53

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 53

LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
23 / 53

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 53

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 53

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
26 / 53

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 53

FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
28 / 53

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 53

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
30 / 53

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
31 / 53

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 53

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
33 / 53

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 53

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
35 / 53

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
36 / 53

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
37 / 53

OL Jaylon Moore

Meg Williams/49ers
S George Odum
38 / 53

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
39 / 53

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
40 / 53

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
41 / 53

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
42 / 53

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
43 / 53

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
44 / 53

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
45 / 53

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
46 / 53

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
47 / 53

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
48 / 53
Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
49 / 53

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
50 / 53

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
51 / 53

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
52 / 53

CB Samuel Womack III

Noah Hammerman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
53 / 53

OL Nick Zakelj

