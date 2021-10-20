Morning Report: 49ers Discuss Mindset Heading into Week 7

New and Notable

49ers Aim to Define Their Identity Following Timely Bye

With a Bye in Week 6, a time for rebuilding and self reflection couldn't have come at a better time for San Francisco, as a few key injuries and missed opportunities limited the 49ers to three-straight losses early in the season.

Fifth-year general manager John Lynch is "as confident as ever" that the team can turn things around from their dismal start, and described the Bye week on NBCS 49ers Talk as "an opportune time to try to identify who we are as a team, what we are as a team and start playing to that."