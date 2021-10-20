Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Discuss Mindset Heading into Week 7

Oct 20, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 20.

New and Notable

49ers Aim to Define Their Identity Following Timely Bye

With a Bye in Week 6, a time for rebuilding and self reflection couldn't have come at a better time for San Francisco, as a few key injuries and missed opportunities limited the 49ers to three-straight losses early in the season.

Fifth-year general manager John Lynch is "as confident as ever" that the team can turn things around from their dismal start, and described the Bye week on NBCS 49ers Talk as "an opportune time to try to identify who we are as a team, what we are as a team and start playing to that."

You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 30: Greg Papa

Voice of the 49ers Greg Papa recapped where the 49ers stand heading into their Week 6 Bye, analyzed Trey Lance's first start, discussed what San Francisco's quarterback situation could look like going forward and if the primetime matchup against the Colts is a "must-win."

In the Community

2021 49ers PRIDE Watch Party

In honor of National Coming Out Day, 49ers PRIDE members gathered in San Francisco to watch the 49ers take on the Cardinals in Week 5.

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

January 14, 2012 

The 2011 NFC Divisional Playoff featured the wildest four minutes of football ever seen at Candlestick Park.

In a game that opened with a touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith to tight end Vernon Davis, and concluded with another scoring strike from Smith to Davis, the final tally was reached after four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

Read more about the Vernon Post >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.

