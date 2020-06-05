Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Speaks Candidly About Racism

Kyle Shanahan: "Just Because You Don't See It, Does Not Mean It's Not There"

Shanahan spoke candidly with media on Thursday about how the 49ers locker room is grasping with recent protests and national discussions sparked by the death of George Floyd. "(Racism's) happened too long and it's very clear," Shanahan said. "I don't want to debate it anymore. No one does. Open your eyes." The head coach said that the team has spoken everyday this week about the country's current events and emphasized that the team is working on something to do together as a sign of solidarity.