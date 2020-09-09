Presented by

Morning Report: Week 1 Power Rankings, Faithful to The Bay, In-Depth Breakdown of the 49ers 53-man Roster

Sep 09, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 9.

New and Notable

Where Do the 49ers Sit in First Power Rankings of the 2020 Season?

Media outlets released their Week 1 power rankings as teams prepare for the official start of the NFL season. Here is where the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers stand heading into Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL.com's Top 5

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Baltimore Ravens
  4. New Orleans Saints
  5. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers Unveil Faithful to The Bay Brand Campaign in Conjunction with the Start of the 2020 Season 

Celebrating the Faithful and their passion for the region's oldest professional sports team, the San Francisco 49ers launched on Tuesday the Faithful to The Bay brand campaign to mark the next chapter in the franchise's storied history. Highlighted by a launch video narrated by 49ers legend Keena Turner and the first wave of activations involving nearly every fan-facing platform of the organization, a comprehensive summary of campaign assets, initiatives and exclusive merchandise are now available at 49ers.com/FTTB. The official emoji hashtag #FTTB will go live today.

Faithful to The Bay #FTTB

As we look to the future, the world will continue to undoubtedly continue to change. But one thing will remain constant. Our fans, our team and our organization will always be Faithful to The Bay.

You've Got Mail Podcast Episode 6: The Athletic's David Lombardi

The Athletic's David Lombardi joined 49ers senior reporter Keiana Martin for a position-by-position in-depth breakdown of each group on the 49ers roster, injury updates heading into Week 1 vs. Arizona and how San Francisco's defense is primed to take strides forward in 2020.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Quick Hits

Pro Football Focus looked at all 32 53-man rosters to compile their list of the top breakout candidate for every NFL team, naming ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ as the 49ers player best primed to elevate his game in 2020.

--

49ers EDU released the latest installment of the "Digital Playbook Review" series focusing on literacy. Learn more at 49ers.com/edu.

Save the Date

WON Season Preview Virtual Happy Hour

We hope that you can join us for the WON Season Preview Virtual Happy Hour on Wednesday, September 9th from 6 pm - 8 pm PT. You're invited to an evening of season preview conversations from the organization, the media and the fan base. Pre-registered viewers will also be entered into a raffle for prizes that will be shipped to winners following the event. 

Hosted by 49ers own senior reporter, Keiana Martin, the evening includes an on-field preview with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and NFL Network's MJ Acosta, and concludes with an interview with 49ers fan and rapper, Saweetie.  

To be a part of this first of its kind event, register through the button below. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so be sure to sign-up quickly to reserve your spot.

Register for the event here.

