Morning Report: Trent Williams Lands at No. 2 on NFL.com's Latest Ranking

Aug 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 18.

New and Notable

Top 10 Offensive Tackles Entering 2021 NFL Season

In the spirit on the NFL's countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2021," NFL Network analyst and former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas provided his own ranking of the league's, provided his own ranking of the league's Top 10 offensive tackles heading into the regular season. Landing at second-overall was 49ers left tackle Trent Williams﻿, who was also named to the NFL's Top 100 at No. 42. Williams came in only behind Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari, who's been ranked in PFF's top five in pass-blocking grade for the last five-consecutive years. Here's what Thomas had to say:

"Williams is still a very solid pass protector, but he makes his reputation as a bone-chilling killer in the run game. Most wide zone blockers use speed and angles to win, but the perennial Pro Bowler combines speed and angles with ridiculous power and intensity -- plus a desire to steal the souls of defensive linemen and linebackers. Steer clear of this freight train when he's turned in your direction."

The San Francisco 49ers made the following roster moves on Tuesday:

Claimed Off Waivers
Released
Waived
Waived/Injured

49ers Players Travel to LA for Joint Practices and Second Preseason Game

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Los Angeles to face off against the Chargers, presented by United.

