Morning Report: Trent Williams Lands at No. 2 on NFL.com's Latest Ranking

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 18.
New and Notable
Top 10 Offensive Tackles Entering 2021 NFL Season
In the spirit on the NFL's countdown of the "Top 100 Players of 2021," NFL Network analyst and former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas provided his own ranking of the league's, provided his own ranking of the league's Top 10 offensive tackles heading into the regular season. Landing at second-overall was 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, who was also named to the NFL's Top 100 at No. 42. Williams came in only behind Green Bay Packers David Bakhtiari, who's been ranked in PFF's top five in pass-blocking grade for the last five-consecutive years. Here's what Thomas had to say:
"Williams is still a very solid pass protector, but he makes his reputation as a bone-chilling killer in the run game. Most wide zone blockers use speed and angles to win, but the perennial Pro Bowler combines speed and angles with ridiculous power and intensity -- plus a desire to steal the souls of defensive linemen and linebackers. Steer clear of this freight train when he's turned in your direction."
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers made the following roster moves on Tuesday:
Claimed Off Waivers
- CB Davontae Harris
Released
- TE Joshua Perkins
Waived
- QB Josh Rosen
- CB Ken Webster
Waived/Injured
Say Cheese
