Morning Report: Trent Williams Lands on NFL.com's 30 Over 30

Aug 25, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Wednesday, August 25.

NFL's 30 Best Players Over 30 Entering 2021 Season

NFL content and editorial senior director Ali Bhanpuri and original content editor Tom Blair completed their yearly exercise of ranking the league's top veterans over the age of 30. To qualify, a player will have to be 30 or older as of Sept. 9, when the 2021 season is scheduled to kick off. The age next to each player's name is the age he will be on Sept. 9 and only players on an NFL roster were considered. A new addition to the list in 2021, and coming in at the sixth-overall spot, is 49ers left tackle ﻿Trent Williams﻿. Here's what Bhanpuri had to say about the ranking:

"Williams signed the richest contract for an offensive lineman in league history this offseason, just months after earning his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl nod. Resetting the tackle market seemed inevitable after the 33-year-old's standout first season in San Francisco, when he didn't allow a single sack in his final nine games and kept four clean sheets overall (no sacks, hits, hurries, pressures), per PFF. Although Williams hasn't played a full 16-game slate since he was 25 years old, he doesn't seem overly concerned about his durability, saying he believes he could play out the entirety of his new six-year contract and then some. When you show up to the stadium looking like this guy each Sunday, 40 feels like the floor, not the ceiling."

NFL.com's Top 6 Players Over 30

  1. Aaron Donald (30) - Los Angeles Rams
  2. Aaron Rodgers (37) - Green Bay Packers
  3. Tom Brady (44) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  4. Russell Wilson (32) - Seattle Seahawks
  5. Travis Kelce (31) - Kansas City Chiefs
  6. ﻿Trent Williams﻿ (33) - San Francisco 49ers

Roster Moves

The following players have been released:

DL Shilique Calhoun

CB B.W. Webb

The following players have been waived:

 WR River Cracraft

OL Corbin Kaufusi

The following player has been placed on the Injured Reserve List:

 LB Mychal Kendricks

