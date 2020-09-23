Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL ﻿Ezekiel Ansah﻿ to a one-year deal and promoted DL ﻿Dion Jordan﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed DL ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and DL ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ on the Injured Reserve List.

In addition, the team signed DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ and RB ﻿Austin Walter﻿ to the team's practice squad.

According to Pro Football Focus, San Francisco leads the NFL in yards rushing before contact with 3.6, leading the next closest team by over a full yard (Green Bay Packers - 2.5).

Yesterday marked National Voter Registration Day across the country. Make sure you're registered to vote by texting 49ERS to 26797.

