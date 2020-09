Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year deal and promoted DL Dion Jordan to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on the Injured Reserve List.

In addition, the team signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the team's practice squad.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, San Francisco leads the NFL in yards rushing before contact with 3.6, leading the next closest team by over a full yard (Green Bay Packers - 2.5).

--

Yesterday marked National Voter Registration Day across the country. Make sure you're registered to vote by texting 49ERS to 26797.

--