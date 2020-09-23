Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 23.
Quick Hits
The San Francisco 49ers signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year deal and promoted DL Dion Jordan to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on the Injured Reserve List.
In addition, the team signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the team's practice squad.
According to Pro Football Focus, San Francisco leads the NFL in yards rushing before contact with 3.6, leading the next closest team by over a full yard (Green Bay Packers - 2.5).
Yesterday marked National Voter Registration Day across the country. Make sure you're registered to vote by texting 49ERS to 26797.
Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez discuten la victoria y la lista de lesionados en este episodio de Los 49ers. Mira el video completo a continuación 👇
In the latest 49ers EDU Digital Playbook Review, explore how math and science can help keep us healthy and performing our best. Download the 49ers EDU Digital playbook at 49ers.com/edu.
Listen In
49ers Unscripted Podcast
Hear from a 49ers player each week in the team's only player-focused podcast, discussing exclusive insights into the locker room.
You've Got Mail Podcast
Hear from weekly guests and senior team reporter Keiana Martin to discuss fan submitted questions and assess the latest news.
Inside the Oval
Hear from people who work behind the scenes throughout the 49ers organization to get an insider's view of the essential people behind the San Francisco 49ers.