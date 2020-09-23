Presented by

Morning Report: San Francisco Signs Ezekiel Ansah, Pro Football Focus Analyzes 49ers Run Game

Sep 23, 2020 at 08:30 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 23.

Quick Hits

The San Francisco 49ers signed DL ﻿Ezekiel Ansah﻿ to a one-year deal and promoted DL ﻿Dion Jordan﻿ to the active roster from the team's practice squad. The team also placed DL ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ and DL ﻿Solomon Thomas﻿ on the Injured Reserve List.

In addition, the team signed DL ﻿Alex Barrett﻿ and RB ﻿Austin Walter﻿ to the team's practice squad.

--

According to Pro Football Focus, San Francisco leads the NFL in yards rushing before contact with 3.6, leading the next closest team by over a full yard (Green Bay Packers - 2.5).

--

Yesterday marked National Voter Registration Day across the country. Make sure you're registered to vote by texting 49ERS to 26797.

--

Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramirez discuten la victoria y la lista de lesionados en este episodio de Los 49ers. Mira el video completo a continuación 👇

--

In the latest 49ers EDU Digital Playbook Review, explore how math and science can help keep us healthy and performing our best. Download the 49ers EDU Digital playbook at 49ers.com/edu.

