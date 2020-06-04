Presented by

Thursday, Jun 04, 2020 07:00 AM

Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, June 4.

Richard Sherman Discusses Police Reform and Players Using their Platforms for Change

Richard Sherman and Chris Long joined Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on "NFL Total Access" to discuss police reform and why athletes are speaking out after the killing of George Floyd.

Social Justice Organizations You Can Support

Alive & Free works to keep young people alive and free, unharmed by violence, and free from incarceration. They provide young people with opportunity and support to build positive lives for themselves and to move into contributing roles in society.

FLY's mission is to prevent juvenile crime and incarceration through legal education, leadership training, and one-on-one mentoring. FLY envisions a country where all kids grow up valued and supported, and the pipeline to prison is replaced with meaningful opportunities for kids to live healthy, free, and productive lives that make stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities for us all.

Operation HOPE is a for-purpose organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults. Their focus is ﬁnancial dignity and inclusion, equipping young people and adults with the ﬁnancial tools and education to secure a better future—coaching them through their personal aspirations and life's challenges, and facilitating their journey to ﬁnancial independence.

The San Francisco Human Rights Commission (HRC) is a charter commission of the City and County of San Francisco that works to increase equality, eradicate discrimination, and to protect human rights for all people. The HRC enforces City Ordinances and policies on nondiscrimination and promotes social and economic progress for all.

Young Community Developers, Inc. (YCD) is a community-based organization that provides a variety of education- and employment-focused training opportunities for residents of the Southeast Sector of San Francisco. YCD supports residents to become independent and productive members of society, which in turn contributes to building and sustaining a positive community.

African American Community Service Agency works to preserve the dignity and culture of a diverse African American Community and to provide services that promote full participation of all of Santa Clara County and the general society. Their mission-providing quality educational, cultural, social and recreational programs, services and activities in order to perpetuate and strengthen African American identity, culture, values, traditions, knowledge and family life-is at the heart of all programs.

Related Content

Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events
news

Morning Report: Jed York Discusses the 49ers Commitment to Support Social Justice Reform, Players Weigh in on Current Events

49ers CEO Jed York joined 'NFL Now' to discuss the fight against racial equality, 49ers players take to social media in support of #blackouttuesday.
Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020
news

Morning Report: Peter King's NFL Power Rankings, WON Monthly Magazine, 49ers Players and Alumni Congratulate Class of 2020

Peter Kings shares his power rankings heading into the 2020 season, the June edition of the WON Magazine and 49ers players and alumni send messages to the Class of 2020.
Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 
news

Morning Report: 49ers @Home Graduation, George Kittle Named PFF's Top TE, NFC Championship Full Game 

The 49ers and Chegg host @Home Graduation, George Kittle earns PFF's highest tight end grade ever and re-watch San Francisco's NFC Championship victory vs. Green Bay.
Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003
news

Morning Report: Players Get Creative with At-home Workouts, Daniel Brunskill Talks Right Guard Competition, Look Back at 49ers vs. Cardinals in 2003

Players find creative solutions to at-home workouts, Daniel Brunskill speaks to the media about O-line roster competitions and Trent Williams, game photos from 49ers, 50-14, 2003 victory over Cardinals.
Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout
news

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Hits 21 MPH, Chris Doleman's Legacy, 49ers PREP Lower Body Workout

Brandon Aiyuk posts workout montage, Steve Mariucci reflects on Chris Doleman's legacy and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank creates lower body workout plan.
49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook
news

49ers Morning Report: SF vs. Dallas 'Madden 20' Preview, Nick Bosa Lands on NFL's Top Disruptors List, 49ers EDU Digital Playbook

See who comes out on top in a Week 15 "Madden 20" preview, Nick Bosa named one of NFL's top disruptors of 2019, 49ers EDU adds additional lessons to Digital Playbook.
49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights
news

49ers Morning Report: Memorial Day Flyover, Guest Reporters Interview Mike McGlinchey, 49ers vs. Browns Full Game Highlights

The 129th Rescue Wing from Moffett Field conducted a ceremonial flyover, guest reporters discuss Mike McGlinchey's career path and full highlights from the 49ers primetime victory over the Browns.
49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List
news

49ers Morning Report: D.J. Jones is '100%', Joe Staley's Advice to Raheem Mostert, George Kittle Lands No. 1 Spot on Top TEs List

D.J. Jones discussed his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury, Raheem Mostert shared advice from Joe Staley and Bucky Brooks ranked the Top 5 tight ends in the league.
49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation
news

49ers Morning Report: Dre Greenlaw Compares Javon Kinlaw to Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert Discusses 'Idol' Frank Gore and 49ers Announce @Home Graduation

Dre Greenlaw discussed the potential for Javon Kinlaw to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Raheem Mostert reflected on modeling his game after Frank Gore and 49ers will partner with Chegg to hold a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.
49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020
news

49ers Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk Details Virtual Meetings, Jerry Rice on Team's Super Bowl Trajectory and Top 5 WRs to Breakout in 2020

 Kyle Juszczyk discusses logistics of virtual offseason, Jerry Rice says the time is "now" for a Super Bowl win, Nate Burleson puts Deebo Samuel among Top 5 WRs to have a breakout year.

Advertising