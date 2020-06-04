Morning Report: Richard Sherman Discusses Racism and Police Reform on NFL Network, Social Justice Organizations to Support

Social Justice Organizations You Can Support

Alive & Free works to keep young people alive and free, unharmed by violence, and free from incarceration. They provide young people with opportunity and support to build positive lives for themselves and to move into contributing roles in society.

FLY's mission is to prevent juvenile crime and incarceration through legal education, leadership training, and one-on-one mentoring. FLY envisions a country where all kids grow up valued and supported, and the pipeline to prison is replaced with meaningful opportunities for kids to live healthy, free, and productive lives that make stronger, safer, and more vibrant communities for us all.

Operation HOPE is a for-purpose organization working to disrupt poverty and empower inclusion for low and moderate-income youth and adults. Their focus is ﬁnancial dignity and inclusion, equipping young people and adults with the ﬁnancial tools and education to secure a better future—coaching them through their personal aspirations and life's challenges, and facilitating their journey to ﬁnancial independence.

The San Francisco Human Rights Commission (HRC) is a charter commission of the City and County of San Francisco that works to increase equality, eradicate discrimination, and to protect human rights for all people. The HRC enforces City Ordinances and policies on nondiscrimination and promotes social and economic progress for all.

Young Community Developers, Inc. (YCD) is a community-based organization that provides a variety of education- and employment-focused training opportunities for residents of the Southeast Sector of San Francisco. YCD supports residents to become independent and productive members of society, which in turn contributes to building and sustaining a positive community.