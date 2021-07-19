Morning Report: PFF's Running Back Superlatives

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, July 19.
New and Notable
Superlatives for NFL Running Backs Ahead of the 2021 season
Pro Football Focus analyst Zach Tantillo evaluated running backs across the league to pick the best of the best in categories like power, elusive, home-run hitter, red zone threat and breakout player. In the speed category, Tantillo tagged Raheem Mostert. Here's what he had to say:
"If there's one thing players need in today's NFL, it's speed. And Mostert has a ton of it.
"Only one running back recorded a 60-yard touchdown reception and rush last season, and it was Mostert. He did that despite missing half the year while battling an MCL sprain.
"On those two touchdowns, Mostert reached the top two speeds recorded among all NFL players, per NFL's Next Gen Stats.
"He reached a max speed of 23.09 miles per hour on this 80-yard touchdown run."
"And he reached 22.73 mph on this 76-yard catch and run."
In the Community
Check out the highlights from the 49ers Foundation's 30th Anniversary Golf Shootout presented by Chevron with 49ers legends and supporters in attendance at Carmel Valley Ranch.