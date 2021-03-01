Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Offseason with Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle

49ers Open Applications for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grant

The 49ers Foundation and its award-winning 49ers EDU program announced on Friday that applications have opened for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award grant. This year's application will focus on highlighting teachers who have gone above and beyond in the face of COVID-19 and distance learning. The 49ers Foundation, Extra Yard for Teachers and Micron Technology, Inc. are excited to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers that often go unnoticed.

In 2020, the award expanded to honor five full-time, K-12 educators, administrators and community educators across the San Francisco Bay Area who lead the future generation with purpose, passion, dedication, and love. Each of the five awardees will receive a $5,000 stipend for in-classroom or digital materials and other necessary resources for the 2021 – 2022 academic year, mentorship from Dr. Edwards for the recipients and his or her fellow educators, and formal recognition at a virtual 49ers event with family and colleagues.