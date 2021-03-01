Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Offseason with Pro Personnel Analyst Salli Clavelle

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Monday, March 1.
New and Notable
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 21: Salli Clavelle
The NFL's first black female scout and 49ers pro personnel analyst Salli Clavelle discussed her path to the NFL, the challenges of pro scouting amid a pandemic, the impact John Lynch has had on her career and her impressions of the 49ers defensive line heading into 2021.
Listen Now: 49ers.com/audio | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
49ers Open Applications for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award Grant
The 49ers Foundation and its award-winning 49ers EDU program announced on Friday that applications have opened for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award grant. This year's application will focus on highlighting teachers who have gone above and beyond in the face of COVID-19 and distance learning. The 49ers Foundation, Extra Yard for Teachers and Micron Technology, Inc. are excited to recognize the dedication and hard work of teachers that often go unnoticed.
In 2020, the award expanded to honor five full-time, K-12 educators, administrators and community educators across the San Francisco Bay Area who lead the future generation with purpose, passion, dedication, and love. Each of the five awardees will receive a $5,000 stipend for in-classroom or digital materials and other necessary resources for the 2021 – 2022 academic year, mentorship from Dr. Edwards for the recipients and his or her fellow educators, and formal recognition at a virtual 49ers event with family and colleagues.
For more information, please visit www.49ers.com/bliss.
Highlights from the Inside the Oval Exclusive Video Series with John Lynch and Al Guido
Watch highlights from the fourth episode of the Inside the Oval exclusive video series for season ticket members and suite partners, featuring 49ers general manager John Lynch and president Al Guido. Interested in becoming a member? Please visit 49ers.com/members to learn more. Watch the full video below. 👇